Spy Games Colin Hutzler faces a medical emergency: Look!

Pushed to its breaking point.

In this exclusive new Monday clip Spy gamescontestant Colin Hutzler You are virtually incapacitated after an ice bath challenge. As seen in the exclusive images above, spy aspirants have the task of completing an intensive puzzle while immersed in a tub of ice water.

"It hurts a lot. I can't stop my teeth from talking,quot; Nika Nour Relay in a confessional. "And I see Colin, oh my God."

While exercise is difficult for all contestants, former athlete Colin, who has had two knee reconstructive surgeries and two spine surgeries, can barely move when the bell rings.

When people help Colin find his balance, he can simply grimace when a person asks about the state of his back.

"Colin's body is literally frozen like a statue,quot; Christina Randall add later. "He can't even stand up."

Through teamwork, Colin leaves the bathtub and begins to walk, even though he can't feel his legs.