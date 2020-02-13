Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl enjoys more responsibility in the Premier League | Soccer news

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl expressed his surprise that Jurgen Klinsmann resigned as soon as Hertha Berlin's head

















1:46



Ralph Hasenhuttl believes that there is more responsibility in the management of a team in the Premier League than in his native Germany

Ralph Hasenhuttl believes that there is more responsibility in the management of a team in the Premier League than in his native Germany

%MINIFYHTML5e206f3ecbf56a69fd8c64138a589d0611% %MINIFYHTML5e206f3ecbf56a69fd8c64138a589d0612%

Ralph Hasenhuttl believes that there is more responsibility in managing a team in the Premier League than in Germany.

His comments came after Hertha Berlin's interim chief, Jurgen Klinsmann, resigned after only 76 days, hinting at a lack of support.

Southampton manager Hasenhuttl, who previously ran four clubs in Germany, including RB Leipzig, expressed surprise that Klinsmann resigned as soon as possible, but the head of the Saints recognized the differences between the administration in the two countries.

"I can't say you have fewer things to decide here. The opposite is happening because you have more responsibility for more things. That's the reason I wanted to come here."

"It is surprising that someone decides to be a manager in Germany and then be surprised at the traditions they have there. It is normal for a sports director to sit on the bench."

Jurgen Klinsmann left his role as interim head of Hertha Berlin after 76 days.

"I don't know exactly what happened in Berlin. In general, when I go to a club in Germany, I have to know that the traditions are there.

"It's different from England: you have a different job to do and if you go there you have to know."

"In general, the first thing as a manager is to unite everyone in the club to succeed."

Premier League highlights Live

Hasenhuttl was named in Southampton in December 2018 when they were in the relegation zone, to a point of safety, and finished the season in 16th place.

They are 13th in the current Premier League table with 31 points.

The Austrian continued to describe management methods in the two countries as different challenges.

He explained: "I enjoyed working in Germany, I knew what I had to do there. After succeeding there for three years, I tried to take another challenge and here is a completely different challenge as a working manager.

"There are positive and negative aspects to each job: you have to handle this and it is surprising if you don't know it from the beginning. Otherwise, you don't have to go there."