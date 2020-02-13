Sofia Vergara and the cast of & # 39; Modern Family & # 39; they get excited during the final table Read

Instagram

The cast members of the ABC sitcom say goodbye to fans on social media, as they have the final table read before the next eleventh and final season.

Sofia Vergara Y Jesse Tyler Ferguson fought during the "Modern Family"Reading at the cast table of the last episode of the show on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, sharing his sadness with fans on social networks.

Sofia shared photos of the momentous occasion on her Instagram page: "Our last table read. Sad because it is ending but very grateful and happy to have been part of this family."

"It has been (sic) More than I had ever dreamed or deserved. Thank you my modern family. # 11 years."

Sofia has played Gloria Pritchett in the ABC comedy since it premiered in 2009. Among the images she published, was a snapshot of the complete cast for reading the table, as well as a great cake that said "Thank you and good luck ". Ice cream on top.

The 47-year-old woman also shared a photo of herself inside her trailer, which she admitted she was going to miss, in which her husband's shirtless photos Joe Manganiello You could see decorating the walls.

Sofia co-star Sarah Hyland, who plays Haley Dunphy on the show, shared a picture of his name sign on his Instagram page, along with the title "the last one", while Jesse Tyler Ferguson He published a snapshot of the script for the final episode, writing: "We were left with scarves at all. That's all (crying emoji)."

Meanwhile actor Jeremy Maguire, who plays Gloria's son, Joe, on the show, posed for a moment with Rico Rodriguez, who plays his brother on screen Manny, writing: "It has been a great honor to be this little brother! I love him more than words. I can do it one more week and the emotions of saying goodbye to this show are so real. #brothersforlife #modernfamily @starringrico @abcmodernfam ".

The final episode of "Modern Family" airs in the United States on April 8.