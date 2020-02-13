Social networks impose Jim Carrey as "Sleazeball,quot; for his recent flirtatious interview

Earlier this Wednesday, Jim Carrey was criticized on Twitter after a video of him hitting a journalist went viral. When the woman asked him if there was anything left to do on his wish list, Carrey said: "Only you."

Page Six states that the 58-year-old actor was being interviewed about the new Sonic the Hedgehog Charlotte Long movie from Heat magazine. The journalist asked Jim about his long and illustrious career, and if there was anything left to do on his list.

Carrey says in response, "Only you, that's all, everything is done now," and Long covers his mouth and starts laughing. Long says after that that he doesn't even know what to say about it, and Carrey tells him to simply "be the owner." Although it seemed they were having fun, many people online were not happy with the interview.

A Twitter user officially called Jim Carrey a "sleazeball," while praising the journalist for handling him "so well." Other people on Twitter came to Carrey's defense, explaining that it was just a harmless flirt and that it wasn't a big deal at all.

Jim may feel bold after his breakup with Ginger Gonzaga, his co-star of Kidding. The couple canceled their short-term romance in October last year. On the other hand, it is possible that Jim is only doing what he can to wake up the headlines before the launch of Sonic The Hedgehog this week.

Carrey plays Dr. Robotnik in the live-action adaptation of the classic video game, which will be released on Friday.

Followers of the next Sonic the Hedgehog The film knows that it has already experienced its own lot of controversy and hate after the film was delayed due to Sonic's much criticized image. Fans of the franchise thought that Sonic's character seemed "creepy,quot; and "strange."

At the moment, it's hard to say how the movie will go at the box office. It is not uncommon for video game adaptations to fail horribly at the box office, with the exception of Demonic resident franchise starring Milla Jovovich, which is easily the most successful.



