Snoop Dogg explains why he regrets after lashing out at Gayle King over the Kobe Bryant rape case in 2003

A repentant Snoop Dogg went to social media, where he surprised many apologizing to Gayle King, who asked Lisa Leslie about the Kobe Bryant rape case in 2003 during a recent interview.

Snoop lashed out at Gayle and called her a long list of names, and many joined him making death threats for her and her family.

The rapper posted a video and said he knows he went too far and would like to apologize for his harsh words in public, where he said "cowardly and redhead bitch."

The MC said: "Two mistakes do not correct. When you make a mistake, you have to fix it. Then with that said. Gayle King, I shot you down publicly coming towards you in a derogatory way based on emotions, getting angry at the questions you asked … so I would like to publicly apologize for the language I used and call you by your name and just be disrespectful. "

The legend of California said that although he felt compelled to defend Bryant and his daughter who died in a helicopter accident, he feels he went too far with his words.

He concluded by saying: "A lot of people admire me, and they love me … I want them to know that every time you make a mistake, it's okay to fix it, it's okay to be a man and say you're wrong." I apologize. Hopefully, we can sit and talk in private. Have a nice day."

One person said that Snoop should not apologize and added: "Why he had to apologize, he did nothing wrong." You are not mistaken, Unk! I'm still behind you, every time you're ready to slide, I'm with you 😭 "

Another commenter said: "He apologized because she is a black woman at times like this, we have oppression on our faces. He stood up so we can be together. That's what happens. It takes courage to apologize when you're wrong. 🙏 ❤️ "

This sponsor shared: “The only thing he apologized was for disrespecting him and calling her by name! How he feels still stands. You all must learn to understand!

This follower revealed: "Gayle said nothing wrong, leave her alone. The moment was in bad taste. If he were alive, we wouldn't even be going so hard. His family just buried him and his daughter. He wasn't even in the damn thing. ground still. And why ask Lisa her opinion and then basically call her biased saying she wouldn't see her as her friend? Was that the point if you had discredited me ?! ”

A fifth comment said: “Gayle and Oprah are completely wrong to be judges and jurors again and again and call the accusing victims without charge, much less a conviction. Justin Fairfax is suing CBS for Gayle King, promoting two women who accuse him without presenting his version of the story. Gayle and Oprah are all that is wrong with the American media and this crazy method movement. They want to end the due process! People died due process

Snoop created a great disaster with his initial comments.



