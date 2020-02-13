Home Entertainment Snoop Dogg apologizes publicly to Gayle King for the threats!

Snoop Dogg issued a public apology for the news anchor Gayle King a week after he apparently threatened her after she asked him inappropriate questions about the Kobe Bryant rape case in 2003 while interviewing Lisa Leslie.

In the video posted on Instagram, Snoop said he regretted his "derogatory form based on emotions."

"They raised me much better than that," he said. "Therefore, I would like to publicly apologize for the language I used and call it by its name and for being disrespectful."

