Snoop Dogg apologizes publicly to Gayle King for the threats!

Snoop Dogg issued a public apology for the news anchor Gayle King a week after he apparently threatened her after she asked him inappropriate questions about the Kobe Bryant rape case in 2003 while interviewing Lisa Leslie.

In the video posted on Instagram, Snoop said he regretted his "derogatory form based on emotions."

"They raised me much better than that," he said. "Therefore, I would like to publicly apologize for the language I used and call it by its name and for being disrespectful."

The rapper shared that it was his mother who helped open his eyes about his actions.

"I didn't want it to be like that. I was simply expressing myself to a friend who wasn't here to defend himself," Snoop said. "A lot of people admire me, and they love me, and they appreciate me, so I want them to know that every time you're wrong, it's okay to fix it. It's okay to be a man and say you're wrong."

Was he right to apologize?