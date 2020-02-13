Smoke from the massive house fire on Lake Minnetonka appears on the weather radar – Up News Info

– Firefighters faced icy and icy winds when they fought the fire of a large house on the northeast coast of Lake Minnetonka in Wayzata.

The house under construction was completely wrapped when firefighters arrived Wednesday night, officials said.

%MINIFYHTML1f9b2c4912f6b5c07dcf7497637084da11% %MINIFYHTML1f9b2c4912f6b5c07dcf7497637084da12%

The neighbors say the house was almost finished. Hennepin County property records show that the house that was burned was replacing a razed house that sold for $ 5.4 million several years ago.

Wayzata fire chief Kevin Klapprich said that because there are no hydrants in the area, the tank truck transported the water.

The flames were so intense that they could be seen from the other end of the lake, and the smoke appeared on the weather radar.

A fire near Lake Minnetonka has produced a large column of smoke that has reached southern Scott County! pic.twitter.com/JaiqmWOuKv – NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) February 13, 2020

Up News Info-TV is told that the house is owned by Jon Davis, who was the former head of Davisco Dairy at LeSeur. His brother used to own Sun Country Airlines.

The family and the fire department say no one was injured.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report).