Simone Johnson, daughter of the rock, trains to be the fourth generation wrestling superstar – Up News Info Tampa

For Simone Johnson, having The Rock, one of the most successful professional fighters of all time as your father, will open some doors for you. Nor does it hurt that Dwayne Johnson is one of the highest grossing movie stars in the world. But that's where the advantages stop for the new WWE signer.

There is a difficult road ahead for Dwayne's 18-year-old daughter "The Rock,quot; Johnson as she tries to become the first fourth-generation superstar in the history of sports entertainment. Not only does he follow his father's famous footsteps, but also those of his grandfather Rocky Johnson and his great grandfather "High Chief,quot; Peter Maivia, both members of the WWE Hall of Fame.

The expectations are very high for Simone Johnson when he starts training at the WWE Performance Center. While wrestling is an industry in which most artists yearn to be the center of attention, few would welcome the intense media crush they are already experiencing without having competed in their first bout.

%MINIFYHTML0014dba7b1703c31b2937b6b783f938e11% %MINIFYHTML0014dba7b1703c31b2937b6b783f938e12%

Count Paul "Triple H,quot; Levesque among those who do not envy his position.

"In every imaginable format and every imaginable level, people are talking about it," he told reporters this week.

Levesque has acquired what many would consider a wisdom for life during his almost 30 years in business. His career includes 14 world championship reigns and membership in the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the famous Degeneration X faction. He is also the current Executive Vice President, Talent, Live and Creative Events for the company. However, not even Levesque feels he is in a position to advise young Johnson about certain realities of the fight given his unique pedigree. Instead, the father of three children leaves him in the hands of his own parents larger than life.

"I don't think there is any advice I can give him that he hasn't received from his father and mother," he said. "They will know the challenges he will face from being Rock's daughter."

>> READ: The latest in the world of Pro Wrestling

In many ways, Simone Johnson faces the same obstacles that still challenge Charlotte Flair, daughter of "The Nature Boy,quot; Ric Flair. Despite having won nine championships and leading WrestleMania, he faces criticism from some who say they have delivered everything on a silver platter.

"To this day, she still takes care of that," Levesque said. “(People say),‘ Well, she gets what she gets thanks to her father. She is pushed by her father. She is this for her father. "

But Levesque, who has had a front-row seat throughout his career and saw her become one of the most recognized women in stepping on a WWE ring, says the idea that she is still riding her father's skirts is absurd. .

“Charlotte won it all. Every thing that comes before him, he won, "he said." However, he still questions it, and that is difficult. "

Levesque expects the same for Simone Johnson. Nothing will be wrapped in gifts for the teenager, and all opportunities must be won.

It may not be long before the opportunities begin to present themselves. As a new recruit, she is not fleeing from her position as a woman under the totem at the WWE Performance Center and is not bothering even the most corrective jobs. She is eager to prove herself.

"The reason she is on the PC is not because she is Rock's daughter. She was passionate about doing this," Levesque said. "When I say he does everything, I mean he is putting on the ring, picking up towels, he did everything every Once he was here to prove himself. "It's not something like," Well, I'll do this for a moment to show them that I care. "It's just who she is."

Levesque and the other Coaches of the Performance Center discovered that he inherited his father's legendary work ethic that followed him from his WWE days to his current state as one of the biggest box office attractions in the world.

"She is treated like everyone else here. She has earned the place. It's her to lose or stay. It's her to succeed. It's her to grab and work harder than everyone else," Levesque said. "She's like her dad. She stays humble.

By listening to Simone Johnson, you have the impression that she would love this business, whether her father was a 10-time champion or that fans never smelled what she was cooking. Being part of WWE makes her feel like the 10-year-old girl who fell in love with wrestling after watching countless hours of decades of games with her grandmother. It was those observation parties, without seeing his father compete, that really sparked his interest.

However, one of his dearest memories is sitting next to the ring and watching his father fight in front of the nearly 80,000 fans who filled SunLife Stadium in his hometown of Miami for WrestleMania 28.

"I was so happy because I had always seen him act, but to see him do something different and see him do something that I know we both really connected, it was amazing," he said in an interview with Cathy Kelley published online by WWE

It was while her father trained to fight the following year when she first entered the ring. It was a moment that brought crystal clear clarity to his future.

"I was 11 years old. At that time, my father was preparing to return to WrestleMania 29. I was training and one day he brought me with him," he recalled. "Being able to finally be in a ring was something surreal for me and just cemented the idea that I knew this is what I want to do."

Both parents have given their blessing for her to pursue her own WrestleMania moment. Now she takes the ball and runs with it.

As for the scrutiny? The teenager is driving it gracefully so far and remains calm under pressure. I knew I'd be there, and maybe it's just part of the package of being the daughter of two Hollywood titans.

"I feel pressure, but I know that at the end of the day it is something that will always be there," he said. "I know it's up to me to take that pressure and use it to motivate me."

If the pressure is, in fact, your great motivator, make sure there is no shortage. When he's not throwing punches in the ring, Simone Johnson is hitting the books in search of a college degree.

She also doesn't just follow in her father's footsteps. His mother, Dany García, is one of the largest producers in the entertainment business. So, naturally, Simone plans to specialize in entertainment management.

"My parents have always been very good to me when going to college and continuing my education," he said. “I want to make them proud and I also want that for me. In my head I knew that I would always have to balance them both. Taking this into account is how I can do it. "

Between classes at school and at the Performance Center there is not much downtime, it is not that she wants any and it is not that anyone expects her to do it anyway. It is simply not in your DNA.

Knowing that makes her future boss trust that she will reach the top regardless of the challenges that arise.

“I see it in her, I believe it. He will do everything possible to succeed in this because of his passion for it, ”said Levesque. "If there is something I feel I can offer you here and this team can offer you at the Performance Center, it is the ability to stay strong and be able to overcome all the things that come your way because of your last name. Because of who your family is, it will take a strong person, but she can do it. She has that resolution.

Chuck Carroll is a former professional wrestling broadcaster and referee who has become a sports media personality. He once appeared on Monday Night RAW when he presented Robert Griffin III with a WWE title in the Redskins locker room.

Follow him on Twitter @ChuckCarrollWLC.