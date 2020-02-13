Should social networks be regulated? The | Europe

It is a long-term debate: how should we regulate the Internet and social networks?

While sites that include Facebook and Twitter allow us to share information, they have also become places for illegal and harmful content to thrive.

The United Kingdom now wants those companies to be more responsible.

The government will appoint its Ofcom broadcast regulator as an online control body, with powers to force companies to remove certain material.

Other countries, such as Germany and Australia, have taken steps to control online content.

But is regulation the answer? And can it be done without violating personal freedoms?

Presenter: Nastasya Tay

Guests:

David Erdos – Deputy Director, Center for Intellectual Property and Information Law (CIPIL) at the University of Cambridge

Eliska Pirkova – European Policy Analyst for Access Now, a group that defends digital rights

Meera Selva – Director, Journalism Scholarship Program, Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at the University of Oxford.

Source: Al Jazeera News