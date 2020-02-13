Shahs Star's son Mercedes MJ Javid just spoke his first word!

Javid also revealed what surprised him most about raising children.

"I really stopped taking care of myself," he said before emphasizing the importance of self-care. "Really, really, you really have to get out of your way, for me anyway. You really have to get out of your way to do something for yourself. And that could be something as simple as eye drops, moisturizing, you know how to take Take care of yourself, you just want to take care of the baby, and I never thought I was going to be so selfless, I thought I was too selfish to neglect … I never knew that time would pass as fast as you have with the baby, and I was surprised at how little interest I have to do something that is not for him, for my son. "

Shahs of Sunset airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. in Bravo.

