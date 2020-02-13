Shahs Star's son Mercedes MJ Javid just spoke his first word!

Shahs of Sunset star Mercedes "MJ,quot; JavidThe son has just reached an important milestone!
ME! News spoke with the Bravo star about motherhood and family life and MJ revealed his 10-month-old baby. Shams I had a great first this week.
"Yesterday he pronounced his first word," MJ told E! News exclusively on Thursday, adding, "And he's getting up to stand up."
MJ added that she and her husband Tommy FeightThe child's first word was "mom." "So cute I almost died," she said. "And he was right in front of Tommy, so he got very jealous … Tommy said he doesn't count until he says the word five times."
MJ compared motherhood with "Life on another level that you never thought was possible. As if every moment was a dream come true, honestly. Even if there are challenges, it's so amazing. You know, you thought you loved someone and then you have a baby."
John Tsiavis / Bravo
Javid also revealed what surprised him most about raising children.
"I really stopped taking care of myself," he said before emphasizing the importance of self-care. "Really, really, you really have to get out of your way, for me anyway. You really have to get out of your way to do something for yourself. And that could be something as simple as eye drops, moisturizing, you know how to take Take care of yourself, you just want to take care of the baby, and I never thought I was going to be so selfless, I thought I was too selfish to neglect … I never knew that time would pass as fast as you have with the baby, and I was surprised at how little interest I have to do something that is not for him, for my son. "
Shahs of Sunset airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. in Bravo.
