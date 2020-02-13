Shahid Kapoor will play a patriot in the next Karan Johar

Shahid Kapoor's fame increased by leaps and bounds after the mega success of Kabir Singh. Although critics and netizens expressed divided opinions about the film, Shahid and the performance of his co-star Kiara Advani gained much appreciation. Now the actor is flooded with several projects. Apparently, he will also be doing the next production of Karan Johar under Dharma Productions.

Shahid Kapoor will be seen playing a patriot in the movie. The project will have some high octane action sequences. According to reports, the film is an action actor and the actor will go through a rigorous physical preparation for it. Although the actor has not yet given any official confirmation, he could give his approval soon. Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor worked together for the last time in Shaandaar (2015).

Shahid Kapoor's next one is the Hindi remake of the super successful South Jersey. The actor will be seen playing the role of a cricketer, who wants to resume the sport after a break. Shahid will be seen in front of Mrunal Thakur, who was last seen in KJo's Ghost Stories.