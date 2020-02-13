Sequel to & # 39; Aladdin & # 39; in early development with writers who redo their script

Walt Disney Images

Producers are reportedly hoping to bring back the three stars of the live-action Disney movie, Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott, for this planned follow-up.

Disney is reportedly working on a sequel to its new live action version of "Aladdin", after the massive success of the film.

According to Variety, plans for a follow-up movie are in "early development" after it is said that producers spent the past six months reflecting on which direction to take the next movie.

The industry publication reported that writers John Gatins and Andrea Berloff will return, while executive producer Ryan Halprin and producers Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich will also return on board for a second film.

It is not clear at this stage whether director Guy Ritchie will return to the helm for the sequel, but Variety added that the producers "hope to bring the stars back." Will Smith, Mena Massoud Y Naomi scott"- who played Genie, Aladdin and Princess Jasmine, respectively, in the 2019 movie.

And although the original Disney animated film "Aladdin" had two direct sequels to video, it is believed that this film will not be based on any of those films.

The news comes after the star Massoud admitted that he was struggling to find his feet in Hollywood, even though the movie grossed more than $ 1 billion.

"I'm a little tired of being quiet about it," he told The Daily Beast last year. "I want people to know that it's not always about dandelions and roses when you do something like & # 39; Aladdin & # 39 ;: & # 39; You must have earned millions. You must be getting all these offers & # 39 ;. No it's none of those things. I haven't had a single audition since it came out & # 39; Aladdin & # 39; ".