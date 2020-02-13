Senators demand a ban on the use of shock devices in people with disabilities

%MINIFYHTMLce59850dc0136f1952e8ae22e3b9eb8011% %MINIFYHTMLce59850dc0136f1952e8ae22e3b9eb8012%

A group of Democratic senators sent a letter to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration this week demanding an immediate ban on the use of devices that deliver electric shocks to children and adults with disabilities, which are only used by a single Massachusetts school .

The Judge Rotenberg Center, a residential and day school that serves children and adults with disabilities in Canton, is the only school in the country that uses the devices to surprise students, according to WCVB.

In 2016, the FDA proposed ban the devices, used as a means to stop aggressive or self-injurious behaviors, arguing that "they present an irrational and substantial risk to public health."

"The evidence indicates that several important psychological and physical risks are associated with the use of these devices, including depression, anxiety, worsening self-injury behaviors and symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, pain, burns, tissue damage and Wandering downloads of a device malfunction, "the FDA wrote. "In addition, many people who are exposed to these devices have intellectual or developmental disabilities that make it difficult to communicate their pain or consent."

In 2018, the agency announced his plan Issue a final ban on devices by the end of 2019.

"The FDA did not meet its deadline, allowing continuous use of electric shocks on people with disabilities, including children," Washington Sen. Patty Murray wrote. in a letter to the agency with seven of his colleagues on Monday. "This is unacceptable."

In addition to Murray, who serves a high-ranking member on the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, Democratic Senators Bob Casey of Pennsylvania, Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, Doug Jones of Alabama, Chris Murphy of Connecticut, Tim Kaine of Virginia, Tina Smith of Minnesota and Independent Bernie Sanders of Vermont signed the letter.

In response to the renewed impulse to ban the devices, Marie Washington, president of the Judge Rotenberg Family Association, issued the following statement:

"It is unfortunate that people with little or no knowledge of our children or the problems they face put them in danger of losing the only safe and effective treatment available to them." This treatment is only used with the approval of the court after everything else has failed our children. We will continue to fight for their lives and the quality of life provided by the treatment, allowing them to live in the community, educate themselves, spend time with the family and live their best lives compared to their previous lives of ineffective treatment, isolation and moderation. Despite what they put in view of the public those who demonstrate against the Judge Rotenberg Educational Center, without having been there or knowing our children, the only alternative that is really offered to them is to drug them so that they become incapacitated. If you think we have not explored and tested the alternatives available to us, you underestimate our intelligence and the love we have for our children. "

The FDA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.