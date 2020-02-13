Senate approves resolution of powers of war that requires congressional approval to participate in hostilities in Iran

%MINIFYHTML363ae479a2439e6bc2ede2b0e1571e4511% %MINIFYHTML363ae479a2439e6bc2ede2b0e1571e4512%

The Senate passed a resolution of the powers of war that blocks President Trump from participating in hostilities with Iran without the approval of Congress, a measure that has bipartisan support but not enough to override an absolute veto of the White House.

The vote went from 55 to 45, with eight Republicans joining all Democrats to vote in favor of the resolution.

The resolution presented by Democratic Senator Tim Kaine directs the withdrawal of the US Armed Forces. UU. Of hostilities against Iran within 30 days unless their participation has been approved by Congress. It is expected to be approved by the House, which passed a similar resolution last month, but will probably be vetoed by the president.

Eight Republicans joined the Democrats to pass a procedural vote to take the resolution to a full vote in the Senate: Lamar Alexander, Bill Cassidy, Susan Collins, Mike Lee, Jerry Moran, Lisa Murkowski, Rand Paul and Todd Young. These Republicans also supported the final approval of the resolution on Thursday.

Trump expressed his disapproval of the measure in a cheep on Wednesday.

"It is very important for the SECURITY of our country that the United States Senate does not vote for the Iran War Powers Resolution. We are doing very well with Iran and this is not the time to show weakness. The Americans overwhelmingly support our attack on the terrorist Soleimani. " Trump said, referring to the recent attack that killed Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani. "If my hands were tied, Iran would have a field day. Send a very bad signal. The Democrats are only doing this as an attempt to shame the Republican Party. Don't let it happen!"

Democrats and Republicans expressed concern after Trump ordered the attack on Soleimani without congressional approval, which led Iran to retaliate by attacking US bases in Iraq, where dozens of US soldiers were injured. Iran also mistakenly hit a Ukrainian passenger plane, which killed almost 200 people.

In January, the house passed a measure, in connection with the War Powers Resolution of 1983, to restrict its authority to attack Iran without the approval of Congress. The resolution was passed by a vote of 224 to 194 and now goes to the Senate. Eight Democrats joined Republicans to oppose the resolution, while three Republicans voted in favor.

The measure passed in the House is what is known as a "concurrent resolution,quot;, which means that it only requires the approval of both houses of Congress and does not go to the president for his signature. Kaine's measure is a "joint resolution,quot;, which means that it requires Mr. Trump's signature, but also that it would be binding.