Sebastian Vettel & # 39; first choice & # 39; in Ferrari for F1 2021, he wants to stay

Ferrari says they're not considering move to Lewis Hamilton





Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel talks about his future and why he trusts his prospects for the new season.

Sebastian Vettel is confident that he will sign a new contract at Ferrari after being confirmed as his "first choice,quot; by 2021, with team leader Mattia Binotto insisting they are not considering moving to Lewis Hamilton.

Vettel, who endured a 2019 below par, is in the last year of his agreement with the most famous team in F1 and, with Charles Leclerc enrolled in the long term, would be responsible for falling if Ferrari moved by another driver .

But after launching his new car by 2020, Ferrari gave the four-time world champion a great show of faith by stating that they are not looking elsewhere.

"Sebastian is our first option at the moment," Binotto said.

"It's something we are discussing with him and we will continue to discuss it. It is certainly our first choice and our preference."

After the challenges for the title in 2017 and 2018, Vettel returned to fifth place in the championship in 2019, a season in which it was constantly rumored that he was considering his future in the sport.

But the 32-year-old German once again promised that he "loves driving and loves this sport,quot; at the Ferrari launch event, and told Sky Sports F1 that he is committed to Ferrari.

"I would like to (stay), yes," Vettel told David Croft in Reggio Emilia. "The priority at this time is 2020 and then we see.

"I've already been in the position with Ferrari, and it's only February. The last time we confirmed the contract for the future was August, so I don't think it changes much."

"The intentions are clear and I am sure we will solve it."

It is likely that the latest comments from Ferrari and Vettel cushion speculation about Hamilton, the six-time sports champion who is also without a contract this year.

Ferrari and Hamilton held informal conversations last year, but English is likely to remain in Mercedes.

"We are not considering that at this time," Binotto said. "We are focused only on our drivers."

Vettel added: "I feel good, I have confidence. There are things I can do better and I am sure I will do better this year."

