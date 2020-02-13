Sean Dyche: Danny Ings's Southampton form & # 39; it's no surprise & # 39; | Soccer news

Dyche: "He has really found his fitness and form. He is playing very, very well."





Danny Ings is the third top scorer in the Premier League this season

Burnley's manager, Sean Dyche, says former Danny Ings' form doesn't surprise him.

Burnley heads to St Mary's to face Ings & # 39; Southampton in Saturday's lunchtime game.

The striker has scored 14 goals in 24 appearances for Southampton in the Premier League this season, the best third in the competition.

The English international spent three years playing for Burnley with Dyche before leaving the club in 2015.

"Really hard injuries he has had and a great mentality to overcome them," said Burnley's boss.

Sean Dyche and Danny Ings got promotion to the Premier League during their time together at Burnley

"He has really found his fitness and form. He is playing very, very well."

"(His form) is not a big surprise to me. He is a good player, there are no two ways to do it."

& # 39; Momentum helps with the mentality & # 39;

Burnley is on a three-game unbeaten streak that includes a 2-0 victory at Manchester United

Saturday's game features a mid-table clash with Burnley and Southampton blocked at 31 points. Burnley sits 11th on the table and his opponents in 13th.

Burnley is on an undefeated streak of three games after a period of four consecutive losses and Dyche believes that momentum is important for the confidence of his players, but is not a determining factor in his performances.

"It's good to gain some momentum, help with the mentality," Dyche added.

"I think the mentality has been strong (among the players) because we had a difficult period of career with results. It ages your group but does not guarantee the next game, even remotely."

"It helps regain that inner confidence."

& # 39; Unique situation with Gibson & # 39;

Burnley signed with Gibson of Middlesbrough for £ 15 million

On Wednesday, defender Ben Gibson received permission from Burnley to train with his former Middlesbrough club.

Gibson has played six times in all competitions since joining Burnley in 2018 and was the subject of three failed offers for his Watford services during the January transfer window.

"It's a pretty unique situation for me, there is a private angle that will remain private. He is with Middlesbrough training there to stay fit and stay fit. He is still a Burnley player and hired Burnley," Dyche said.

"The club has handled and handled this situation appropriately. Only time will tell if he will play again for Burnley. We will wait and see what the next step is for us as a club and also for him as a player." "