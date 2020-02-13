Saracens: Allianz Insurance ends the sponsorship | Rugby Union News







The Saracens were abandoned by the sponsor Allianz Insurance after the violation of the salary cap of the club and the decline of the Premier.

A statement from Allianz said: "Allianz has made the difficult decision to end his sponsorship of the Saracens Rugby Club and the stadium at the end of this season."

%MINIFYHTMLafd898eb41d67af1e5e38aea92d4466b11% %MINIFYHTMLafd898eb41d67af1e5e38aea92d4466b12%

"Allianz intends to remain involved in the great work that the Saracens Sports Foundation does in its local community and wishes them the best in the future."