Saracens: Allianz Insurance ends the sponsorship | Rugby Union News

Lisa Witt
The Saracens were abandoned by the sponsor Allianz Insurance after the violation of the salary cap of the club and the decline of the Premier.

A statement from Allianz said: "Allianz has made the difficult decision to end his sponsorship of the Saracens Rugby Club and the stadium at the end of this season."

"Allianz intends to remain involved in the great work that the Saracens Sports Foundation does in its local community and wishes them the best in the future."

