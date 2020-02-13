Sara Ali Khan gets excited while finishing the Love Aaj Kal promotions



Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have been promoting Love Aaj Kal for the past few weeks. The promotions have come to an end when the movie hits theaters tomorrow. Just before the release of her movie, Sara took social media and shared some photos of her along with her co-star, Kartik Aaryan, reviewing her trip through the movie from the day they started shooting. From sitting side by side to holding hands, the images have numerous sincere moments shared by the main pair.



Love Aaj Kal is the sequel to the protagonist of Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone of the same name. Kartik and Sara will share the screen space for the first time in the movie. We are eager to see this new pair on the big screen. What's the matter with you?