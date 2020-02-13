Salma Hayek reveals her embarrassing meeting with Eminem at the Oscars

According to Salma Hayek, she and Eminem had an embarrassing Oscar accident last week. Oscar viewers know that the legendary rapper was at the ceremony on Sunday to present a surprise interpretation of his classic song, "Lose Yourself," for which he won an award in the early 2000s.

Page six included the publication shared by Salma Hayek, in which he explained that the image shows Eminem and her as if they were close friends, but in reality, what happened was that he ran into the rapper and threw water by accident. .

You can see the publication of the actress below:

See this post on Instagram In these photos, it might seem that @Eminem and I are best friends, but what really happened is that while I was walking off the stage and was preparing to walk on stage, I was so surprised to see him spilling water on him. If you examine our faces, I look mortified and he looks terrified of me. While trying to clean it, I hugged him impulsively and said, "Nice to meet you, Eminem. I'm a HUGE fan!" because I am! But I was so disappointed that I made a fool of myself in front of him … and then I read this (I swipe to the right) in @rollingstone. Eminem you are the best !!! If you want to read the full article with #Eminem, see my link in the biography. In these images it might seem that Eminem and I are best friends, but what really happened is while I left the stage and prepared to enter, I was so surprised to see it that I threw water on it. If you examine the photo, I look mortified and he looks terrified of me. While trying to clean it, I hugged him impulsively and said, "Nice to meet you, Eminem. I'm a HUGE fan!" But I was very disappointed to have made a fool of myself when I met him … and then I read this (swipe right) at @rollingstone. Eminem you are great !!! If you want to read the full article with #Eminem, see the link in the biography. #Oscars A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) in February 12, 2020 at 9:55 a.m. PST

According to Salma, she is Eminem's biggest fan, so seeing him there was a big surprise. That said, she acknowledged that she felt quite ashamed of the meeting considering what happened. She said in the post: "Eminem, you're the best!"

On Monday, the 47-year-old rapper explained to Variety reporters that he had a great time at the Oscars, and a positive side of it all was that he hugged Salma Hayek.

As previously reported, Eminem performed a surprise performance at the Oscars this year after he failed to appear at the Oscars in the early 2000s. At that time, Eminem was nominated for an Academy Award for his song, " Lose Yourself, "which was released at the same time as his hit movie, 8 miles.

"Lose Yourself,quot; came out in 2002 as it was 8 miles. Since its launch, both the song and the film have gone down in history as some of Eminem's best works. Eminem won the Academy Award for Best Original Song, but never went to the awards.

Ad

Later, he explained that he did not want to go because he felt that the Oscars did not understand a person like him. Marshall Mathers explained that he was probably at home sleeping at that time because his daughter had to get up early to go to school in the morning.



Post views:

two