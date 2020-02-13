Saif Ali Khan about what everyone can act as relationship destroyers

Saif Ali Khan married Kareena Kapoor Khan in 2012 after dating the actress for five years. The couple is in a beautiful marriage. They have been blessed with an adorable child Taimur Ali Khan, who is a star in his own right. Saif and Kareena are a powerful couple, who knows how to successfully balance their personal and professional lives. They lead a demanding professional life but find time for the family and make sure they don't miss each other's big days.

Recently, Saif spoke with a daily leader about things that can act as relationship destroyers for a daily leader. Actor Jawaani Jaaneman said that one should not disrespect or be unfaithful, since both are relationship destroyers. He also jokingly said that the number 1 rule in any marriage is not to attack the maid. Well, it seems he has found the trick to make a marriage work. He hasn't done it?