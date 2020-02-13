Rockies Bud Black predicts problematic scenarios with a new three-batter rule

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Rockies manager Bud Black, who delights in the batters' chess game against pitchers, predicts that a major new change in the rules will be challenging, to say the least.

%MINIFYHTML19fcb42ba96cb9bedc608ad2c285292711% %MINIFYHTML19fcb42ba96cb9bedc608ad2c285292712%

As of this season, all pitchers, both beginners and relievers, must face at least three batters (or throw until the end of the inning) before they leave the game. An exception is made when an injury or illness prevents the pitcher from finishing the three required batters.

"You can still bring a guy to get that end of the inning, but you better wait to be taken out," Black said. “Gone are the days when you know you can take the (pitcher) after a batter, regardless of the result. It just won't happen. Even if your boy throws a great pitch, but there is a broken bat hit, you have to leave it inside. ”

The new rule will require more decisions, Black said.

"If a boy threw the night before, say 30 pitches, in the old days you could go to him, at two in the afternoon," Black said. "He could say," Hello, friend, I can give you a boy tonight. "That's great, but what if you don't get that guy? Then you have to face another batter. It gets complicated.

"Then, that second batter hits 15 dirty balls, and then hits one. Then (the pitcher) faces another guy." Suddenly, his pitch count is up to 30 and he has already released five of the last eight days! You can't go to rescue him. This is the new strategy we have to work with when we talk about who is available and who is not. "

The three batters rule is effective in spring training on March 12.

Hoffman's future. Right Jeff Hoffman intends to do the initial rotation, but if he doesn't, he said Thursday he would be open to moving the bullpen.

"I definitely consider myself a starter, but at the same time, if for some reason that was something they mentioned, I would be willing to help the team in any way I can," said Hoffman, who went 2-6 with a 6.56 ERA in 15 starts last season while dividing time between Rockies and Triple-A Albuquerque.

Black said the possibility of turning Hoffman into a reliever is a possibility, adding that Hoffman would probably be used in prolonged relief if that were the case.

“He could provide length; because you always need length in your bullpen, ”said Black. "You need a guy on your team, where if something happens to a headline, you need a pitcher in that kind of role."