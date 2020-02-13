Rockies Bud Black predicts problematic scenarios with a new three-batter rule

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Rockies manager Bud Black, who delights in the batters' chess game against pitchers, predicts that a major new change in the rules will be challenging, to say the least.

As of this season, all pitchers, both beginners and relievers, must face at least three batters (or throw until the end of the inning) before they leave the game. An exception is made when an injury or illness prevents the pitcher from finishing the three required batters.

"You can still bring a guy to get that end of the inning, but you better wait to be taken out," Black said. “Gone are the days when you know you can take the (pitcher) after a batter, regardless of the result. It just won't happen. Even if your boy throws a great pitch, but there is a broken bat hit, you have to leave it inside. ”

The new rule will require more decisions, Black said.

