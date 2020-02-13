Rocket attack hits the base of northern Iraq that houses US troops Iraq News

A rocket attack crashed into an Iraqi base in the remote province of Kirkuk, where US troops are stationed, security sources said.

There were no immediate reports of victims, the AFP news agency said Thursday citing Iraqi and US security sources.

Three different Iraqi security sources told AFP that the Katyusha rocket hit the K1 base around 8:45 p.m. local time (1745 GMT) and that US military planes began flying low over the area.

It was the first attack on the K1 base since December 27, when a discharge of about 30 rockets killed an American contractor there, which Washington attributed to Kataib Hezbollah, an Iraqi military faction near Iran.

Then, the United States carried out reprisal attacks that killed 25 Kataib Hezbollah fighters.

Days later, another attack killed the elite Quds force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran, General Qassem Soleimani and the co-founder of Kataib Hezbollah, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

