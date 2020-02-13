Rob Kardashian: & # 39; I felt sad about my daughter's dream after separating from Blac Chyna & # 39;

Rob Kardashian reportedly wrote that he "felt,quot; sad for his daughter Dream after separating from his mother, Blac Chyna.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Rob said in an April 2018 statement that he felt worse for his daughter than for himself after the relationship ended. "I was trying to give it a try," he explained. "I just want a son with a woman, so I'm going to give this woman a chance. But, you know, never, just never reconciled. It just got worse. Everything got worse."

Rob appeared in the headlines last month after it was revealed that he is pushing for the primary custody of his three-year-old daughter Dream, and that Chyna is not in a position to be the primary caregiver.

According to TMZ, Rob's sister, Khloe Kardashian, also supports some of her claims in court documents. Supposedly, in court documents, Khloe says he has noticed a "behavior change,quot; in Dream, and Rob says he has also seen a dramatic change in the child's behavior.