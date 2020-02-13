Rihanna has just restored our faith that new music is coming

R9, It's you?

After Rihanna did not keep his promise of new music in 2019, fans were losing hope of a follow-up to the singer's Grammy-nominated album Anti. With a flourishing empire of fashion and cosmetics within reach, it seemed that Rihanna's approach had really moved away from music forever … until now.

Rih-Rih took Instagram on Thursday with a photo that not only confirms that he is back in the recording studio, but is collaborating with The Neptunes–Pharrell Williams& # 39; hip-hop duo.

"Gang. Back at the STU," captioned a picture of a soundboard.

Pharrell joined Rihanna for the last time for his group N.E.R.D.2017 song "Lemon,quot;.