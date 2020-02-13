Rihanna has just restored our faith that new music is coming

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4
<pre><pre>Rihanna talks about the new Fenty fashion, Valentine's Day and birthday plans

R9, It's you?

After Rihanna did not keep his promise of new music in 2019, fans were losing hope of a follow-up to the singer's Grammy-nominated album Anti. With a flourishing empire of fashion and cosmetics within reach, it seemed that Rihanna's approach had really moved away from music forever … until now.

%MINIFYHTML91e8bdb8acf020947cbdd5fb5a8a1e7d11%%MINIFYHTML91e8bdb8acf020947cbdd5fb5a8a1e7d12%

Rih-Rih took Instagram on Thursday with a photo that not only confirms that he is back in the recording studio, but is collaborating with The NeptunesPharrell Williams& # 39; hip-hop duo.

"Gang. Back at the STU," captioned a picture of a soundboard.

Pharrell joined Rihanna for the last time for his group N.E.R.D.2017 song "Lemon,quot;.

In a recent interview with The cut, the 31-year-old made fun of the exciting update of the album.

Instagram

"I will be in the studio," he shared when asked about his plans for Valentine's Day. "I'm really excited. I can't say who I'm working with, but he's someone I've wanted to work with him for a long time."

When he pressed himself further, Rihanna replied: "Okay, I'll tell you. (It's) Pharrell."

Between a rumored romance with A $ AP Rocky and by launching her latest Fenty collection during New York Fashion Week, there has never been a better time to be Mrs. Robyn Fenty.

As she described E! News during NYFW: "This never seemed like a possible dream. I don't even think they were part of my dreams. I just wanted to make music heard all over the world. Being famous wasn't even part of my dream. That came and I thought, & # 39; Woah, I didn't think about this part & # 39; but having that creative space and having different outputs goes in line with music and creation … With fashion, it's no different. Just different material. "

Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here