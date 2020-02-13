Regis Jesuit wins big on Castle View, 62-39 – Up News Info

The Jesuit Raiders Regis easily managed the Castle View Sabercats for a score of 62-39 on Tuesday.

In his next games, Castle View will host Highlands Ranch, while Regis Jesuit will travel to play Mountain Vista.

No team or player statistics have been reported for this contest.

This story was created with technology provided by Data Skrive. Accurate information as of publication and will be updated as more data becomes available.