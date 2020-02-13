Referee Bobby Madley returns to referee in England | Soccer news

Last update: 02/13/20 4:26 pm

Bobby Madley officiated 19 games in the 2017-18 season of the Premier League

Bobby Madley returns to professional arbitration in England after 18 months out of the game.

Madley stopped officiating at the highest level in England in August 2018, after being fired by the Professional Game Match Officials Limited arbitration body.

A spokesman for PGMOL said: "After discussions in recent weeks, Bobbly Madley has taken the opportunity to re-arbitrate in England as a National List referee with effect from the beginning of next season."

