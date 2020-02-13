Referee Bobby Madley returns to referee in England | Soccer news





Bobby Madley officiated 19 games in the 2017-18 season of the Premier League

Bobby Madley returns to professional arbitration in England after 18 months out of the game.

%MINIFYHTMLc214d954cb99e21abe66360df0ada9c211% %MINIFYHTMLc214d954cb99e21abe66360df0ada9c212%

Madley stopped officiating at the highest level in England in August 2018, after being fired by the Professional Game Match Officials Limited arbitration body.

A spokesman for PGMOL said: "After discussions in recent weeks, Bobbly Madley has taken the opportunity to re-arbitrate in England as a National List referee with effect from the beginning of next season."

More to follow …