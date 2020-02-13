Record astronaut Christina Koch returns home and shares a video of the meeting with her dog after almost a year in space – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML780327d16dfb331677585ec5565c064311% %MINIFYHTML780327d16dfb331677585ec5565c064312%

GALVESTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – NASA astronaut Christina Koch posted a video on Twitter of her meeting with her dog after spending 11 months in space.

"I'm not sure who was more excited," Koch said in the tweet. "I'm glad you remember me after a year!"

The dog is a rescue called LBD for Little Brown Dog.

"It's just a symbol of returning to the people and places you love, to see your favorite animal," he said.

Koch's 328-day mission, which ended last Thursday, was the longest for a woman.

His neck ached for about a day. "I felt like a 2-week-old girl who was really working hard to hold my own head," he said.

She is considered fortunate not to have sore feet and burned skin suffered four years ago by NASA's all-time endurance champion Scott Kelly, whose mission lasted 340 days.

Koch returned home to Galveston to find a kitchen full of chips and salsa, something he had longed for in orbit, along with the Gulf of Mexico.

She went to the beach with her husband Bob and LBD only three days after their landing in Kazakhstan.

Koch, 41, is an electrical engineer who also has a degree in physics.

She flew to the space station last March and was part of the first female spacewalk in October.

Three astronauts remain in the lab in orbit, including the other half of NASA's female spacewalk, Jessica Meir.

