Rebekah Vardy was hospitalized 3 times in the middle of the WAG war with Coleen Rooney

Rebekah Vardy still living a nightmare
In October, Coleen Rooney He exposed his British partner WAG epic for selling stories about her to the British tabloids. In a long post on Instagram, Coleen detailed how he had blocked all of his Instagram followers so they wouldn't see their stories, except one hoping to find the culprit. "I have published a series of false stories to see if they reached the Sun newspaper, "he wrote." And you know what, they did it! The story about the gender selection in Mexico, the story about the return to television and then the last story about the basement floods in my new home. "
"Now I am sure with the account / individual where it comes from," Coleen continued. "I have saved and captured all the original stories that clearly show that only one person has seen them. It is … Rebekah Vardy's account."
The fall that came later would almost kill Rebekah. In an emotional interview on ITV & # 39; s Loose women, The 37-year-old woman opened the turmoil she has experienced. "It was very, very difficult," Rebekah said while holding back the tears. "It's probably up there in one of the worst things I had to deal with, other than my stepfather abused me when I was younger."
When the story was known, she was seven months pregnant and was on a honeymoon in Dubai with her husband. Jamie Vardy, a soccer player from Leicester City. "We were about to go to dinner with some of our friends and we were in a taxi," he recalled. "Actually, it was my manager who sent me a message and she said," You need to see this. "I looked at my phone and there it was in all its splendor."
At that moment, she was surprised. "It was horrible," Rebekah explained. "It was horrible. I don't think he was prepared for what was to come."
In fact, no one could prepare for what was to come. "I think trolling was the worst part for me and my family," I'm a celebrity … Get me out of here Alum revealed. "I've been trolled before and I understand it all the time, but it intensified."
"I had people sending me messages saying nasty things," he continued. "& # 39; Fat and ugly rat. I really hope you and your baby will rot & # 39;".
Online harassment made her physically ill. "I ended up with severe anxiety attacks, I ended up in the hospital three times," said Rebekah, who gave birth in December. "I finished with kidney stones."
"I felt that I could not leave without people looking at me and asking:" Did he do it? Didn't he do it? " "Nobody would say anything to your face and that's all with trolling. They won't tell you in the face."
Since Coleen's exposition, Rebekah has maintained her innocence. "Over the years, several people have had access to my Insta and just this week I discovered that I was following people I did not know and had never followed me," he said when he first learned. "I'm not being funny but I don't need the money, what would I earn by selling stories about you? I really liked you Coleen and I'm so upset that you've chosen to do this, especially when I'm & # 39; I'm very pregnant. I am disgusted that I even have to deny this. "
