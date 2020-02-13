Rebekah Vardy was hospitalized 3 times in the middle of the WAG war with Coleen Rooney

Rebekah Vardy still living a nightmare

%MINIFYHTML6e2eeb4840a8bf492134183d2bf0ff7f11% %MINIFYHTML6e2eeb4840a8bf492134183d2bf0ff7f12%

In October, Coleen Rooney He exposed his British partner WAG epic for selling stories about her to the British tabloids. In a long post on Instagram, Coleen detailed how he had blocked all of his Instagram followers so they wouldn't see their stories, except one hoping to find the culprit. "I have published a series of false stories to see if they reached the Sun newspaper, "he wrote." And you know what, they did it! The story about the gender selection in Mexico, the story about the return to television and then the last story about the basement floods in my new home. "

"Now I am sure with the account / individual where it comes from," Coleen continued. "I have saved and captured all the original stories that clearly show that only one person has seen them. It is … Rebekah Vardy's account."

The fall that came later would almost kill Rebekah. In an emotional interview on ITV & # 39; s Loose women, The 37-year-old woman opened the turmoil she has experienced. "It was very, very difficult," Rebekah said while holding back the tears. "It's probably up there in one of the worst things I had to deal with, other than my stepfather abused me when I was younger."