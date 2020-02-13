Reba McEntire is the guest star in a new episode of "Young Sheldon,quot; tonight on Up News Info – Up News Info Tampa

Country music superstar Reba McEntire is the guest star in a completely new episode of Young sheldon titled "The ex-wife of a boyfriend and a good head massage,quot;. In this special episode, Meemaw meets Dale's ex-wife, June (Reba McEntire). Sheldon is also forced to work on a group project with reluctant college students.

Watch the video above to watch the behind-the-scenes episode of tonight's episode and be sure to tune in at 8:00 p.m. ET / PT, only on Up News Info and broadcasting on Up News Info All Access. Check your local listings for more information.