Reaction – Wigan 32-10 Toronto

The Wigan Warriors captain was ready to mark his historical appearance with an attempt to get hit in the face with the arm of Hakim Miloudi of Toronto Wolfpack six minutes from the end of the game at DW Stadium, which his team won 32-10 .

The French center Miloudi was defeated by referee Chris Kendall, while O & # 39; Loughlin received help from the field.

"It's not good," said Warriors coach Adrian Lam. "It doesn't look good, your eye.

"He's on his way to the hospital. He's walking but he can't see it, so it's a concern."

Toronto head coach Brian McDermott hopes that Miloudi will not face any other disciplinary action for the incident and insisted that there were no malicious intentions of his player.

3:20 Highlights of Wigan's 32-10 victory over Toronto Wolfpack in the third round of the Betfred Super League Highlights of Wigan's 32-10 victory over Toronto Wolfpack in the third round of the Betfred Super League

"I thought it was a hard yellow card," McDermott said. "He was defending his test line and hit him in the eye, but it was a nail. Hopefully none of that comes out."

Any suspension could be expensive for McDermott, who had only 17 players available from his 23-man squad at the time of the initial serve.

Without Sonny Bill Williams after the former All Black flew back to New Zealand for the birth of his fourth child, McDermott was forced to make a late change after former St. Helens striker Jon Wilkin retired after warming up with a knee problem. .

Wolfpack head coach Brian McDermott has several concerns about injuries

Toronto's 18th man, Gary Wheeler, was recruited on the bench and his problems worsened when James Cunningham, who had been promoted to the starting lineup instead of Wilkin, retired after only six minutes.

The Canadian club also did not have Joe Mellor, who broke a bone in his hand in the previous game, and lost support Gadwin Springer with a concussion during the game to leave McDermott with a potentially significant headache while Wolfpack prepares to face Warrington Lobos and reigning St Helens champions in their next two games.

"Jon Wilkin's knee was blocked," McDermott said. "He couldn't straighten it and then we lost James Cunningham in the first sets, so we were on the back foot from the beginning."

"It was a challenge, but since the first round we have improved and tonight we have improved again. We are adding elements to our game every week. I thought we were good at winning for a fair time."