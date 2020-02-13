Raymond Santana's bent girlfriend is not genuine in a video & # 39; sick & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLd2f1c1321e8e1bf4b72e983369807fb511% %MINIFYHTMLd2f1c1321e8e1bf4b72e983369807fb512%

Some people wonder why Raymond's fiancé, Deelishis, makes up completely when he rests in bed, while others claim that he is dating the Five Exonerated member by influence.

Raymond Santana made a beloved exhibition with his fiance Deelishis in one of his recent Instagram posts, but many doubt his feelings for her. In a video posted on Wednesday, February 12, one of the Five Exonerated showed how he took care of his lady who was under the weather.

Deelishis was lying in what looks like a bed with full makeup, while Raymond planted a kiss on his lips. He captioned the clip, "So today my Lady @iamsodeelishis feels a little bad, she is in bed resting … I kissed her before leaving the house this morning, so I wanted to post this video, so when she did look … she can see and remember our moments … get better baby, I'll be back soon … I love you … "He added the hashtag" #blacklove #bedrest #kisses #passion ".

While Raymond's post was nothing more than his love for his boo, many pointed out how Deelishis didn't seem genuine in the video because he was wearing makeup while supposedly ill. "With a face full of makeup?" asked a confused user. Another shared the same opinion, "she put on a makeup face, bye."

Others came to accuse Deelishis, who describes herself as an "influencer" on her Instagram profile, of dating Raymond for influence or for her money. "That was the look & # 39; I'm here for the money & # 39;" said one. Another suggested: "She with him to influence." Someone else claimed Deelishis: "He's trying to get that money from Central Park 5".

For this reason, other users advised him to end the relationship. "Raymond needs to run man. Nothing good can come of this," one wrote. Another commented in the video: "That poor man does not know what he got into hahaha."

It is not clear to which comments he was responding, but Raymond has taken the comments section of his post to close those who hate their relationship. "WARNING * If you post silly comments on my page, you will delete them and block them … the HATE will not be tolerated … PERIOD," he wrote.

Deelishis also explained that the video was taken when "Raymond playfully stole a kiss from me knowing he was trying to film a video of tabs." Then he defended their relationship: "We chose to share these little moments with confidence knowing that we are more than happy with our relationship … what you are moving away is your business! But please believe that this is MY MAN, and I and YOUR WOMAN and we are FINISHED leaving you ignorant, strange, critical, single and unhappy, BROUTH MUTHAF ** KA & # 39; S tell us what the hell to do! "

Raymond was five children who were unjustly convicted of brutally attacking and raping a young woman in Central Park in 1990. Now known as the Five Exonerated, they were between 14 and 16 years old at the time of the incident. After spending years in prison, the sentences of the five men were overturned in 2002.