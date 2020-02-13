Rats will devour your car

%MINIFYHTML5ee688c1e8a7ec9c447fc70c4c9c6ffc11% %MINIFYHTML5ee688c1e8a7ec9c447fc70c4c9c6ffc12%

WASHINGTON – The engine turned off immediately after Tess Klingenstein turned the key of his Honda Fit on a gentle January day. When he tried again, he said, "every alert light,quot; blinked. The car was quite new, so he was surprised. The mechanic who looked under the hood a few days later was not.

"Had you had rats," said Klingenstein, a speech and language pathologist in Washington, who told him. Rodents had chewed the wiring and defecated in the air filters, causing damage for $ 300. "He said he had been lucky."

Very lucky. Rats, better known for inhabiting sewers and garbage containers, also love to settle in the bowels of vehicles in the colder months. The warmth and shelter attract them, but it is the cables and hoses that entertain them: the teeth of the rats grow constantly and gnaw things to keep their teeth clean. Inside an engine compartment, they can blow fuses, start fires and even total cars.

Nobody tracks the damage of rats to cars, but there are indications that it is a growing problem amid a boom in the population of rats across the country that, according to experts, may be fueled by a warmer climate. In the fall, the rats set a sedan on fire in Manhattan They have mutilated the cars of university students in Florida. In recent years, half a dozen class action lawsuits have been filed against car manufacturers for claims that today's green cabling is irresistible to rodents. AAA warns that modern cars offer a "heterogeneous candy mix,quot; for rats.

"They drove their car 20 to 30 years ago, they didn't have so many cables," said Bruce Jenkins, fleet service manager for the Mid-Atlantic region of AAA. “Now you have wiring for everything. There are so many different sensors, computers and modules. "

In the absence of official statistics, the best barometer for the scope of this issue may be San Diego resident David Albin, who calls himself "Rat King Dave." Three years ago, he was a normal guy who worked in financial services and owned a house in a residential area. Then, the rats invaded the family's cars, inflicting $ 2,500 in damage to his Honda Civic, $ 9,300 to his wife's Hyundai Sonata, and Albin became obsessed with deterring the rats. Since then, he described his strategy on a website (HowToPreventRatsFromEatingCarWires.com) and in an e-book ("Let's get them rats!").

"It seems that every year, more and more people have this problem," Albin said. "And the rats keep multiplying."

Rat damage within a Honda Civic owned by David Albin, a San Diego resident who launched a website about the problem after rodents chewed wires from two of his family's cars. —David Albin

Rats are not the only animals able to dismember cars. Groundhogs are known to wreak havoc on the cars of visitors to Kings Canyon and Sequoia National Parks in California, and weasels have forced car manufacturers in Germany to fund defense investigations. The vultures remove the rubber from the vehicles, and a class action lawsuit against Honda described a rabbit "still chewing the wiring while the car was in the dealership,quot; for repairs.

However, rats are the main authors in cities like Washington, which President Donald Trump calls a swamp, but which often looks more like a great rat burrow. Complaints to the city about rats have skyrocketed in recent years, nowhere more than in the Park View neighborhood of Klingenstein, and officials have fought the war using trash cans powered by solar energy and dry ice.

The rats seem to be winning.

They evicted Erica Spencer, 35, from the basement department where she paid extra for a parking space in an alley near containers full of food, for example. After detecting a burning smell while driving his 2003 Ford Explorer, he discovered a rat nest under the hood, made of "a protector of panties and rude things." The poison did not help, nor did the repellent packages that smelled like mint, which the culprits simply used to fill the next nest. After the rats chewed more than $ 3,000 in damage, Spencer gave up.

"I had a moment of self-discovery that I shouldn't be living in a place with so many rats. I could afford a better quality of life," said Spencer, a lawyer. He moved to a condominium building with garage parking, but kept the Explorer. “We call it the ratmobile. Basically there are no factory parts left in the engine. ”

The "housing,quot; of a Ford Focus that was irreparably damaged by rats in the District. —Morgan Finkelstein

One rat died under the hood of Morgan Finkelstein's car, and others destroyed her boyfriend's vehicle. The boyfriend, who refused to be interviewed because he works in politics and did not want his Google search results to be about rats, he already knew that his Ford Focus had damage to the rats when he parked him behind his apartment for months during a state Out of state election in 2018. When he returned, he would not start. The car's "housing,quot; remained there for more than a year, Finkelstein said, because the cranes could not move through a closed corner to transport it.

"I don't think we knew the seriousness of the situation," said Finkelstein, 29, who works in a group of experts. “It was like a rat palace in the car. They had taken it completely. They were the kings now.

It is often blamed on the soy-based wiring insulation that many car manufacturers now use, which is considered ecologically more robust than the oil-derived insulation it replaced. The lawsuits have argued that it is also tastier for rodents and, therefore, defective, and that car warranties should cover the damage caused by rodents. The defendants have responded that the guarantees do not cover the damages caused by the "environmental conditions,quot; and, as Toyota wrote in a judicial presentation, that "the rodents chew things, with or without soy flavor,quot;. The judges have sided with the companies.

Comprehensive car insurance generally covers such damage after deductibles are met. To help drivers avoid reaching that point, several products say they deter rats. There is the RatMat, an electrified tile system that can be placed under a car. A gadget under the hood with "ultrasonic,quot; waves and LED flashlights receives strong reviews on Amazon. Peppermint oils, supposedly offensive to rats, abound. Honda even offers "rodent tape,quot; treated with hot pepper extract to wrap the wires for protection, a product that the lawsuits represent as an admission of guilt.

Albin, the self-styled king of rats, said he frantically investigated all the options after the rats besieged his family's cars. He began "trying to figure out how rats think," he said, and checked their traps in the middle of the night. After trial and error, he found a multiple method that says it works.

David Albin, the so-called "king of rats," suggests using a black light to determine if rodents visit a car's engine compartment. Your urine will glow under the light, as shown in the picture. —David Albin

Among other measures, Albin leaves the hoods of his car every night during the winter. He patrols daily for rat droppings, and at the first sign, places bait traps with peanut butter on the bases and sometimes on top of his tires. Spray the engine compartment with mint spray. In desperate times, place a spotlight under your car, because rats prefer darkness. "Cherry on the top," he says, is placing an owl decoy nearby, but warns that the rats quickly become wise.

"Every rat is different," he said. "And they multiply so fast that they are receiving new families."

Andre, a campaign employee who spoke on the condition that only his first name be used because his employer did not want him to speak publicly about this issue, believes that a rat was in the process of multiplying inside its Honda Civic hybrid. It was late 2016, and Andre said he woke up early and put on his "happy warrior face,quot; because he planned to spend the day moving out of his apartment.

But his car didn't start, so he opened the hood. “And there in my engine block is, I mean, the biggest rat I've seen in my life. It's big, looks pregnant, makes a kind of rat whistle, "he said.

The car was "digitized," the dealership mechanic told him later: repairs would cost $ 7,000. Andre said he convinced his insurance company to cover it as an "act of God."

The story of the rat, perhaps pregnant, is one of Andre's icebreakers at parties. He says he is glad he did not find babies of rats.

"That would have been more unpleasant and much sadder," he said, because then he would have expelled a whole family of rats. "Look, we are the ones who built this city in this stupid place and then we filled it with food waste. The rat did not choose to park me there."