Rapper Slowthai apologizes for apparently harassing a host woman

The British rapper admits that he is not a hero despite receiving the Hero of the Year award at the recent NME event for making raw comments about the presenter.

British rapper Slowthai has offered to deliver his Hero of the Year award to the host of the NME Awards Katherine Ryan to apologize for his sexist behavior towards her.

The 25-year-old musician changed from hero to zero at the ceremony in London on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 after surprising fans by rudely proposing to Ryan, before being kicked out of the party after throwing a drink at a fan since the stage and throwing against the man.

Apologizing on Twitter on Thursday, Slowthai, real name Tyron Frampton, wrote: "@nme, please send my prize to @kathbum (Ryan's Twitter name) because she is the hero of the year. What started as a joke between we rose to a point of shameful actions on my part. I want to apologize without reservation, there is no excuse and I'm sorry. I'm not a hero. "

He continued, "Katherine (sic), you are a teacher in your trade and next time I will take my seat and leave you comedy. To any woman or man who saw a reflection of the situations in which they have been in those videos, I I'm sorry. I promise to do better. Let's talk here. "

The images published on social networks showed him telling the audience that Ryan "wants her to attend to her flowers" and approaching her and proposing the funny woman.

Later, Ryan downplayed the incident on Twitter, responding to his apologies claiming she knew he was joking.

"I knew you were joking and congratulations on your award-winning album! I hope you know that a bad day on social networks goes by so fast," he tweeted in response. "Everything will be better tomorrow. Xx"

London Metropolitan Police officials tell WENN that they have no plans to investigate the ugly scenes, since no complaints were filed against the rapper despite calls to action from social media users.

"No complaints / complaints have been filed with the police," says a force spokesman. "It does not seem that our officers have attended, they must have been treated for internal security."