Rapper Pop Smoke struggles with the photographer after shameful photo leaks!

The popular New York rapper Pop Smoke is upset with a photographer for the photos taken at a recent event. Popsmoke faced photographer Paris Marley, in his DM, and demanded that Paris take unflattering photos of him hugging fans.

Pop Smoke didn't like the pictures, because he thought they made him look "crazy."

But the photographer did not comply. Paris tried to explain that he earns his money by taking photos, and removing Pop's photos would damage his business. But Pop wasn't trying to hear any of that, so he went to Instagram to call him. Pop went so far as to disrespect the man, telling him to "suck his cock."

Paris Marley decided to publish the Pop video again and shared the photos again, calling Pop for disrespect.

The comments section of the publication is also going crazy, with some fans defending the photographer, others calling the situation silly and some even threatening the photographer for going against the New York rapper.

Here are the photos and Pop's response: