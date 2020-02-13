Rapid Arctic air explosion just in time for Valentine's Day – Up News Info Philly

%MINIFYHTML296d662a819616376607acf96b61ee2011% %MINIFYHTML296d662a819616376607acf96b61ee2012%

PHILADELPHY (Up News Info) – After what was once again another relatively mild work week, Friday will end with more winter temperatures that will last, at least, during the first half of the weekend. A cold front, which brought rainy weather for most of Thursday, will continue to slide further east and away from the Delaware Valley during the afternoon hours and night from Thursday to Friday morning.

This will allow an Arctic height to be established over the area and the winds are likely to rise at least during the night and until Friday afternoon as well.

The skies will remain quite cloudy on Thursday night, but temperatures are likely to fall at 20 degrees with winds blowing from the northwest. Expect the winds to cool in teenagers in many communities.

The clouds will dilute as the night progresses and we should see some clear skies on Friday morning. Temperatures, as we wake up on Friday, will be about 20 degrees, but it is likely that the feeling of cold is in adolescence or even lower at some points. Be sure to wrap up on Friday morning at the beginning of the day.

On Friday, in general, it will be sunny, windy and cold. The highs in the afternoon will only be in the lowest 30, so for the first time in a long time, it will really feel like winter throughout the region. When you add the winds, the wind chill values ​​for most of the day should be in the 20s, thanks to gusts of wind up to 30 mph at times.

If you are planning to go out for a night in the city for Valentine's Day, be sure to get warm because, although it will be nice and dry in the afternoon and at night, the temperatures will still be very winter, and finally they will submerge in the teenagers from Friday night to Saturday morning.

The weekend will be split in half with a winter feeling on Saturday before a more moderate temperature range takes over again on Sunday. Expect another sunny afternoon on Saturday, but only in the mid-30s.

The clouds will return with the warmest air on Sunday. Expect partly to mostly cloudy and high skies in the 40s over 50 to complete the weekend.

Some rain possibilities will appear next week.