Rage Against The Machine adds its second show to the Minneapolis stop in May – Up News Info

– Due to the lawsuit, Rage Against The Machine has added a second show at the Minneapolis Target Center in May.

Earlier this week, the Los Angeles group announced the "Public Service Announcement,quot; tour, with Run The Jewels.

It will be the first time in more than a decade that the pioneers of political rap rock perform in Minnesota.

The band will play at the Target Center on May 11 and 12. Tickets are now on sale.

Rage Against The Machine played for the last time at the site of a protest concert while the 2008 Republican National Convention was held in St. Paul.

The band went into recess in 2011, but recently met in November for an international tour. The seven-month tour begins on March 26, 2020 in El Paso, TX and runs until Saturday, September 12, 2020 in Vienna, Austria.