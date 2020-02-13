R. Kelly allegedly granted a new bail hearing

The conflicting singer R. Kelly could soon be a free man after a judge granted him another bail hearing, months after being denied.

According to AHH, Judge Harry D. Leinenweber granted Kelly's motion for a reconsideration of his pretrial detention.

"Mr. Kelly never missed a single court date, from 2002 to 2008, in his previous case. The court did not consider that Mr. Kelly appeared every day of his trial and was present when the jury verdict was read The court never considered Mr. Kelly to have been aware of these federal investigations and, however, did not escape, "argued Kelly's lawyer Steven Greenberg.

Last month, Azriel Clary, one of Kelly's alleged victims, spoke with the British publication The Sun about some of the things she had allegedly experienced while living with the star.

Azriel claims that the star "blackmails everyone. It makes everyone do very degrading things, whether in a movie or writing it, it makes them sign."

"He even has people in movies abusing his nieces or younger brothers," Clary said, adding that Kelly "has girlfriends in every city. She has adventures in every city."

"We are surprised to learn that Mrs. Clary is making these accusations," Greenberg said after the viral interview. "What he now says is directly contrary to the truth and the facts that Mrs. Clary has presented in the past. It is also directly contrary to what we expect the evidence to be. As with other & # 39; accusers & # 39 ;, the lack of proof and their past actions accuse them.

"In summary, Mrs. Clary had a long-term consensual relationship with Mr. Kelly. He continued after he was arrested, when she was free to do what she wanted," Greenberg added. "It is clear that he now seeks to capitalize his relationship personally, and the only way to do it is by repeating the false narrative. The accusations are not true. However, Mr. Kelly only has good will towards Mrs. Clary."