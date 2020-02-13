Home Entertainment R. Kelly allegedly granted a new bail hearing

R. Kelly allegedly granted a new bail hearing

The conflicting singer R. Kelly could soon be a free man after a judge granted him another bail hearing, months after being denied.

According to AHH, Judge Harry D. Leinenweber granted Kelly's motion for a reconsideration of his pretrial detention.

"Mr. Kelly never missed a single court date, from 2002 to 2008, in his previous case. The court did not consider that Mr. Kelly appeared every day of his trial and was present when the jury verdict was read The court never considered Mr. Kelly to have been aware of these federal investigations and, however, did not escape, "argued Kelly's lawyer Steven Greenberg.

