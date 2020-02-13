Quentin Miller continues to suffer after Meek Mill dragged him to Drake Feud: & # 39; Give me a chance & # 39;

WENN / Instagram / Derrick Salters

Since he was accused of being the ghost writer of the Toronto rapper, Miller reveals that many collaborators cut ties with him and see him as a toxic influence.

It's been five years since Duck He launched his project "If you're reading this, it's too late." It should be an occasion to celebrate, but Quentin Miller He simply could not enter the atmosphere of celebration, especially after what happened to him. On Thursday, February 13, the producer revealed that he is still suffering from meat between meek mill and drake

For those who need a reminder, Miller found himself at the center of the controversy after Mill accused him of writing ghosts for Drake. Although he had denied the accusation, his career is still greatly affected by the situation to this day. "It's almost a taboo for me to even talk about it," he said of the album, which was released shortly before the controversy.

Miller went on to say that all the good memories I had with the album "were killed by Meek Mandela," and added: "The day he put my name there and my whole place exploded. That's ** t just f * * Ked everything to my brother ". He explained that while Miller instantly became infamous because of that, he also led many collaborators to cut ties with him and saw him as a toxic influence.

Noting the fact that Mill and Drake have reconciled and become "best friends," Miller considered the whole situation "useless." He wondered in the video, "What the hell was all that for?" Miller added: "It was not a good light for me. It was hell for me."

To conclude the video, Miller asked the labels and artists to "take risks" with him. "Everyone wants to kick me on the sidewalk, man," he said. "Shit, damn it, give me the chance, man … … I can box with all these things like, man. Then, risk Quentin Miller."