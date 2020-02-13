Quarantine cruise passengers have many questions. Japan has few answers.

TOKYO – The 3,600 people aboard the Diamond Princess, locked up for more than a week and desperate to get information, have been reduced to looking out the windows as workers with hazardous materials take the newest coronavirus patients and mysterious buses, its interiors covered by curtains, come and go from the port.
They have Wi-Fi, but it is irregular, and even if it were not, they could search in vain for information about their plight of the Japanese authorities with tight lips.
Crisis management experts said the government was offering an example of a textbook on how not to handle a public health crisis.
"It repeatedly explains what is known and what is unknown, and when people can get more information about what remains unknown," said Dr. Hana Hayashi, public health strategist at McCann Healthcare Worldwide Japan. "It sounds very simple, but by continuing to do this, people's concerns will be reduced."
Since 174 of them are known to be infected, most cases anywhere outside of China, one of the most important questions for those caught in the Diamond Princess in front of Yokohama is: why Japan will not examine everyone to board to detect the virus?
As of Tuesday, only 439 had been tested and the Japanese authorities had sent mixed messages.
For days, authorities have said that the country simply does not have the ability to evaluate everyone on the ship. But on Tuesday, as demands increased, Dr. Masami Sakoi, assistant health minister, said at a press conference that the health ministry was considering expanding its testing capacity.
Japan's insistence that it is a practical issue has been met with some skepticism.
Critics of the outbreak management by the government say officials are simply not explaining enough of their thinking as they face an epidemiological challenge without an easy playbook. The government's communication strategy has undermined confidence, and speculation has sometimes filled the void, even if there could be alternatives to keep so many people locked inside a polluted ship.
"Here are people locked in a pseudo prison on a cruise ship," said Kyle Cleveland, a sociology professor on the Tokyo campus of Temple University who studied Japan's response to another crisis, the Fukushima nuclear crisis. "Is it really a matter of not having enough evidence?"
After all, in China, where more than 44,000 people were infected and deaths exceeded 1,100, health officials perform thousands of coronavirus tests a day. Unlike Japan, China has faced the outbreak since December and has had time to produce test kits. Even so, it is struggling with a shortage.
Some passengers say that if it were just a matter of logistics, Japan could seek outside help.
"I would prefer our countries to contribute and help evaluate everyone," said Vera Koslova-Fu, an Australian on the ship.
Even so, it is far from being a universal agreement that Japan should prove to everyone aboard the Diamond Princess, even if it could.
Olivia Lawe-Davies, a spokesman for the World Health Organization, said her experts agreed with the way Japan handled quarantine.
"No country or entity has had to manage this new coronavirus, for which there are still many unknowns, in an international transport with so many people," he said. "The most important thing is to ensure that sick people receive the right treatment, what the Japanese authorities are doing."
Some infectious disease experts questioned whether testing everyone on board would be really effective.
"Actually, people are in the incubation period right now," said Mitsuyoshi Urashima, a professor of molecular epidemiology at the Jikei University Hospital in Tokyo. "The tests are not always correct."
(On Tuesday, proof of that came from a different group of coronavirus patients. The Ministry of Health announced that two Japanese citizens who had previously been negative after leaving Wuhan, China, where the epidemic began, were now infected.)
The tests themselves pose their own obstacles.
They are not simple throat swabs, but require cells from hard-to-reach parts of the respiratory tract.
The simplest test, a nasopharyngeal swab, "is not surgery, but it is coming," said Dr. William Schaffner, professor of preventive medicine and infectious diseases at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. "It is an aggressive medical procedure."
The alternative requires pumping saline solution deep into the lungs.
"I couldn't do it in thousands of healthy people, or just go from cabin to cabin doing it," said Dr. Schaffner.
Both procedures are risky for the medical personnel who perform them, since they can send the patient to a burning attack or cough, vomiting the virus.
And even then, he said, worries would remain.
"I am sure that many people on board think:" If I am negative, I am authorized, "said Dr. Schaffner. "It's not that, you could be positive tomorrow."
Even if the tests are not scientifically justified, according to some public health experts, they could help calm anxious people on the ship.
"If it reassures people, it has merit," said Eiji Kusumi, an infectious disease doctor at Navitas Clinic in Tokyo. "We are dealing with people who operate by emotion."
A passenger, Sarah Arana, a 52-year-old medical social worker from Paso Robles, California, said: "I think it would provide peace of mind."
Tranquility has been difficult for many passengers, largely due to the limited communications of the Japanese government.
Isolated passengers in their cabins have been checking their phones for news updates and social media posts, while their families at home are desperately pressing for information.
By not holding regular and timely informational meetings and distributing cryptic information, the government "has made the problem seem much bigger than it seems," said Hiromi Murakami, a health policy expert at the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies in Tokyo
"Mostly, bureaucrats have to deal with many things, and sometimes they don't know how to respond," Murakami said. "They are not used to asking questions. They don't know how to answer them and they think that if they can't answer them, what is the purpose of having a press conference. Then they avoid these situations."
That may soon be more difficult to do. Experts say that the Diamond Princess can only be the beginning of Japan's challenges with the coronavirus.
"It is probably a small part of our problem in Japan," said Hitoshi Oshitani, a professor of virology at Tohoku University. "If we have a few hundred cases in Japan and there are probably thousands of contacts around these hundreds, the numbers will increase every day."
The government has been saying little. On Sunday and Monday, he waited hours to confirm that there were new infections on board, even when the Captain of the Diamond Princess announced them on the ship.
By Wednesday, Japanese officials moved faster to say that 39 additional passengers had tested positive and that a health ministry employee had also been diagnosed with the disease after administering a survey to those on board the ship.
Still, rumors abound.
On Tuesday morning, Japanese media reported that health authorities were considering removing some older passengers from the ship, but authorities declined to comment. Passengers on the ship could see that at least two buses, with their curtain-covered windows, had stopped at the port, and the claim was extended that some people could leave.
In the absence of official communication, some have found their own way of communicating: Japanese passengers, representing approximately half of the 2,666 guests on board, deployed cloth posters on their balconies.
"Serious lack of medicine, lack of information," said one.
The reports were provided by Makiko Inoue, Hisako Ueno and Eimi Yamamitsu of Tokyo, and Donald G. McNeil Jr. of New York.