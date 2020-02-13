Quarantine cruise passengers have many questions. Japan has few answers.

TOKYO – The 3,600 people aboard the Diamond Princess, locked up for more than a week and desperate to get information, have been reduced to looking out the windows as workers with hazardous materials take the newest coronavirus patients and mysterious buses, its interiors covered by curtains, come and go from the port.

They have Wi-Fi, but it is irregular, and even if it were not, they could search in vain for information about their plight of the Japanese authorities with tight lips.

Crisis management experts said the government was offering an example of a textbook on how not to handle a public health crisis.

"It repeatedly explains what is known and what is unknown, and when people can get more information about what remains unknown," said Dr. Hana Hayashi, public health strategist at McCann Healthcare Worldwide Japan. "It sounds very simple, but by continuing to do this, people's concerns will be reduced."