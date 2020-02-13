Qualcomm will request a vindication to the appeals court in an FTC antitrust case – Latest news

Qualcomm Inc will urge a US appeals court. UU. To revoke a decision that he abused his position as a giant in the semiconductor industry and overloaded smartphone manufacturers for access to their patented technology.

The US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit UU. Based in San Francisco, you will hear oral arguments in an antitrust case that the US Federal Trade Commission. UU. He filed against Qualcomm in early 2017, during the last days of the administration of former President Barack Obama.

The three judges who hear the arguments will probably take several months to issue their ruling, but could give some indication on Thursday how they will govern.

Qualcomm, based in San Diego, California, that supplies modem chips that connect phones and other devices to wireless data networks, is fighting a May 2019 decision by a lower court judge in favor of the competition regulator .

In that decision, federal district judge Lucy Koh said Qualcomm's patent licensing practices had "strangled competition,quot; and harmed consumers. The Ninth Circuit suspended Koh's decision while considering Qualcomm's appeal.

In an unusual movement, a lawyer from the US Department of Justice. UU. He will argue in support of Qualcomm at Thursday's hearing.

The Department of Justice shares authority over United States antitrust laws with the FTC. The two agencies rarely have such public disagreements, said Jonathan Rubin, an antitrust lawyer at MoginRubin.

In addition to dominating the modem chip market, Qualcomm generates billions of dollars annually by licensing a broad patent portfolio on wireless communication technology. Some of Qualcomm's patents are essential to industry standards, and the company is committed to licensing other industry actors in fair and reasonable terms.

The FTC civil suit accused Qualcomm of using its lucrative patent pool to strengthen its chip business because it refused to grant licenses to rival chip suppliers, denying them the intellectual property necessary to manufacture competing chips. Instead, the FTC claimed, Qualcomm forced phone manufacturers to sign license agreements for patents, refusing to sell their own chips without a valid license.

Judge Koh's ruling in favor of the FTC would force Qualcomm to license its patents to rivals such as MediaTek Inc, based in Taiwan, and renegotiate its licensing agreements with phone manufacturers.

The FTC case was backed by Apple Inc, which filed its own antitrust lawsuit in the United States against Qualcomm. The two companies resolved that case in April 2019 after two years of increasingly bitter legal battles.

