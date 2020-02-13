Push to protect 1.4 million acres of desert in Colorado and the West advances in Congress

A push to protect 1.4 million acres of land while the desert in Colorado, California and Washington advanced in Congress on Wednesday, one of the biggest efforts in a decade to save the desert that could give the public more opportunities for hiking, rafting and camping away from the roads. and other development.

House members voted between 231 and 183 to pass legislation introduced in May by federal representative Diana DeGette, a Denver Democrat, such as the Colorado Desert Law and then expanded to the United States Desert Protection Act . The Republican-controlled Senate will now determine what happens.

If senators approve or merge this legislation into a broader package of land protection, Colorado would gain more than 660,000 acres of wild areas: 36 plots that consist primarily of medium-elevation terrain that serves as habitat for plants and wildlife. This would include lands around Handies Peak, near Silverton, the Dolores River canyon in southwest Colorado and Little Bookcliffs northeast of Grand Junction.

DeGette employees said they have been working with senators to try to ensure that House legislation is included in any land protection package that the Senate may consider this year.

California would gain 630,700 acres and Washington would gain 131,700 acres. Nearly 1,000 miles of relatively virgin waterways would be designated as "wild and picturesque,quot; protected rivers.

"They are some of the most pristine and majestic areas on the planet," DeGette told lawmakers. “And for many of us, the access we have to these lands is a big part of why we are so proud to call the western states our home, and why so many others come to visit us every year. But while we can be the administrators of some of these lands, the public lands of our nation belong to everyone. We, as members of Congress, should be doing everything possible to protect them. "

Opponents have argued that the protection of wild areas limits the ability to use public lands and has opposed some of the proposed plots. Groups of motorized recreational vehicles have led the opposition in the past, along with fossil fuel groups such as the Western Energy Alliance and, in some cases, mountain bikers.

Colorado last won a significant desert in 1993, when about 600,000 acres of land were designated. DeGette has been introducing legislation on wilderness areas for two decades without success.

The land would be protected by the Wildlife Law of 1964, which established a system to save the desert. The idea was to preserve the land "where the Earth and its community of life are free of man, where man himself is a visitor who does not remain," in contrast to the cultivation areas throughout the country "where man and his own works dominate the landscape. "

Colorado currently contains 3.5 million protected acres as a desert, mostly high mountain terrain, of 109 million acres of protected land across the country in all states except six.

On Wednesday, members of the House voted after DeGette offered and obtained approval for an amendment that added four more areas in Colorado: Diamond Breaks near Dinosaur National Monument, Papoose Canyon southwest of Dove Creek, and the northern gorges from Ponderosa and southern Ponderosa along the Dolores River in southwest Colorado.

Previously, several plots initially proposed as wilderness areas were removed, including land that the Land Administration Office had rented for oil and gas drilling with roads already in place. A Deep Creek area was removed due in part to military pilots flying through the area from a nearby high-altitude Army National Guard aviation training site, and a Snaggletooth package was eliminated amid concerns about Mining and drilling in the area.

Desert designations are expected to help boost a booming multi-million dollar recreation industry. DeGette said that protecting virgin land will also help fulfill the Chamber's commitments to take measures that help deal with climate change, referring to scientific estimates that protecting 30% of public land by 2030 would make a difference for the planet.

"Preserving more of our public land is one of the best short-term solutions that we can take as a nation to respond to the climate crisis," he said.