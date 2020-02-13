PSG, Man City and the most powerful clubs in world football

Paris Saint-Germain has usurped Manchester City as the club with the most financial power in world football, according to the latest Soccerex Football Finance 100 report.
Bayern Munich is a distant third place in the standings, while Tottenham and Real Madrid complete the top five.
Meanwhile, Manchester United has failed to reach the top 10, falling to 16th place, mainly due to the depreciation of the value of the team and the increase in cash debt.
The results take into account the game assets of a club (A), the tangible assets (B), the cash in the bank (C), the investment of the potential owner (D) and the net debt (E) to obtain a general score of the Football Financing Index (FFI).
FFI analyzes the performance of the clubs in each of the five key variables identified, weighted against the percentage of the total accumulated of that variable.
The FFI score for each team can be calculated as follows: (A) FFI score + (B) FFI score + (C) FFI score + (D) FFI score – (E) FFI score.
Read on to discover the 40 most financially powerful clubs in the game today …
Player value: 19.6 million euros | Tangible assets: € 160m | Cash in the bank: N / A
Potential investment of the owner: 205 million euros | Net debt: N / A
FFI Score: 0.835
Players Value: € 251m | Tangible assets: € 0.918m | Cash in the bank: € 8.1m
Potential investment of the owner: 141 million euros | Net debt: 61 million euros
FFI Score: 0.838
Player value: € 136m | Tangible assets: 1.4 million euros | Cash in the bank: € 9.8m
Potential investment of the owner: € 240m | Net debt: € 19.4 million
FFI Score: 0.875
Player value: 106.6 million euros | Tangible assets: N / A | Cash in the bank: N / A
Potential investment of the owner: 264 million euros | Net debt: N / A
FFI Score: 0.878
Players Value: € 14.3m | Tangible assets: 89.2 million euros | Cash in the bank: N / A
Potential investment of the owner: 291 million euros | Net debt: N / A
FFI Score: 0.892
Players Value: € 191m | Tangible assets: 9.9 million euros | Cash in the bank: € 3.1m
Potential investment of the owner: 300 million euros | Net debt: 149.1 million euros
FFI Score: 0.930
Players Value: € 511m | Tangible assets: 14.5 million euros | Cash in the bank: € 24.8m
Potential investment of the owner: € 103m | Net debt: € 338.1m
FFI Score: 0.940
Players Value: € 506m | Tangible assets: 17.8 million euros | Cash in the bank: € 10.7m
Potential investment of the owner: 44 million euros | Net debt: € 200.7m
FFI Score: 1.008
Player value: 333.8 million euros | Tangible assets: € 4.3 million | Cash in the bank: € 2.6m
Potential investment of the owner: € 190m | Net debt: 132.6 million euros
FFI Score: 1.025
Players Value: € 375.9m | Tangible assets: 20.3 million euros | Cash in the bank: € 12.2m
Potential investment of the owner: € 0m | Net debt: – 46.6 million euros
FFI Score: 1.027
Player value: 137.4 million euros | Tangible assets: 169.8 million euros | Cash in the bank: N / A
Potential investment of the owner: € 169m | Net debt: N / A
FFI Score: 1.048
Player value: 27.2 million euros | Tangible assets: N / A | Cash in the bank: N / A
Potential investment of the owner: € 430m | Net debt: 2.6 million euros
FFI Score: 1.079
Players Value: € 495.5m | Tangible assets: 268.6 million euros | Cash in the bank: € 11.5m
Potential investment of the owner: 49 million euros | Net debt: € 425.9 million
FFI Score: 1.087
Player value: 29.5 million euros | Tangible assets: 250.3 million euros | Cash in the bank: N / A
Potential investment of the owner: 254 million euros | Net debt: N / A
FFI Score: 1,146
Player value: 367.7 million euros | Tangible assets: 399.4 million euros | Cash at the bank: € 9.2m
Potential investment of the owner: 16 million euros | Net debt: 282.7 million euros
FFI Score: 1,197
Player value: 535.9 million euros | Tangible assets: € 19m | Cash in the bank: € 45.1m
Potential investment of the owner: € 170m | Net debt: 335.7 million euros
FFI Score: 1,200
Players Value: € 20.5m | Tangible assets: N / A | Cash in the bank: N / A
Potential investment of the owner: 524 million euros | Net debt: € 8.3m
FFI Score: 1,275
Player value: 212.6 million euros | Tangible assets: 116 million euros | Cash in the bank: N / A
Potential investment of the owner: € 247m | Net debt: N / A
FFI Score: 1,309
Players Value: € 37.4m | Tangible assets: 225 million euros | Cash in the bank: N / A
Potential investment of the owner: 338 million euros | Net debt: N / A
FFI Score: 1.317
Player value: 410.3 million euros | Tangible assets: 67.2 million euros | Cash in the bank: € 30.8m
Potential investment of the owner: € 145m | Net debt: € 68.9m
FFI Score: 1,372
Value of the players: 354.3 million euros | Tangible assets: € 7.8m | Cash in the bank: € 17.3m
Potential investment of the owner: 134 million euros | Net debt: – 142.8 million euros
FFI Score: 1,443
Players Value: € 415.3m | Tangible assets: 84.4 million euros | Cash in the bank: N / A
Potential investment of the owner: € 190m | Net debt: 25.1 million euros
FFI Score: 1,551
Value of the players: 38.5 million euros | Tangible assets: N / A | Cash in the bank: N / A
Potential investment of the owner: 661 million euros | Net debt: N / A
FFI Score: 1,657
Players Value: € 625.8m | Tangible assets: 0.3 million euros | Cash in the bank: € 118.7m
Potential investment of the owner: € 18m | Net debt: € 5 million
FFI Score: 1.670
Player value: 753.3 million euros | Tangible assets: 277.3 million euros | Cash in the bank: € 273.5m
Potential investment of the owner: € 164m | Net debt: € 799.8m
FFI Score: 1,743
Value of players: 76.3 million euros | Tangible assets: 112 million euros | Cash in the bank: € 8.4m
Potential investment of the owner: € 611m | Net debt: N / A
FFI Score: 1.853
Value of the players: 234.8 million euros | Tangible assets: 76.9 million euros | Cash in the bank: € 49.2m
Potential investment of the owner: € 410m | Net debt: – 102 million euros
FFI Score: 1.922
Player value: 544.6 million euros | Tangible assets: 14.7 million euros | Cash in the bank: € 2.7m
Potential investment of the owner: € 373m | Net debt: € 149.8m
FFI Score: 1,949
Value of the players: 1,180 million euros | Tangible assets: 156.6 million euros | Cash in the bank: € 40.3m
Potential investment of the owner: € 0m | Net debt: 652.1 million euros
FFI Score: 2,036
Players value: € 872.5m | Tangible assets: € 379.4m | Cash in the bank: € 23m
Potential investment of the owner: 62 million euros | Net debt: 537.9 million euros.
FFI Score: 2,049
Player value: 640.5 million euros | Tangible assets: 195.5 million euros | Cash in the bank: € 54.9m
Potential investment of the owner: 63 million euros | Net debt: – € 19.8m
FFI Score: 2,154
Player value: 864 million euros | Tangible assets: 162.4 million euros | Cash in the bank: € 15.3m
Potential investment of the owner: 313 million euros | Net debt: 539.4 million euros
FFI Score: 2,195
Player value: 1.070 million euros | Tangible assets: 199.4 million euros | Cash in the bank: € 11.7m
Potential investment of the owner: 80 million euros | Net debt: 294.6 million euros
FFI Score: 2,616
Player value: 807 million euros | Tangible assets: 199.8 million euros | Cash in the bank: € 35.8m
Potential investment of the owner: € 365m | Net debt: 184.4 million euros
FFI Score: 2,893
Player value: 683.8 million euros | Tangible assets: 480.1 million euros | Cash in the bank: € 261.5m
Potential investment of the owner: 291 million euros | Net debt: € 271.6 million
FFI Score: 3.150
Players value: € 1190m | Tangible assets: € 341.2m | Cash in the bank: € 190.1m
Potential investment of the owner: € 0m | Net debt: € 243.7 million
FFI Score: 3,336
Players value: € 984m | Tangible assets: € 1101.1m | Cash in the bank: € 113.7m
Potential investment of the owner: 162 million euros | Net debt: € 898m
FFI Score: 3,441
Players value: € 882.7m | Tangible assets: € 257.72m | Cash in the bank: € 220.8m
Potential investment of the owner: 416 million euros | Net debt: 6.9 million euros
FFI Score: 3.888
Players value: € 1280m | Tangible assets: € 464.2m | Cash in the bank: € 31.5m
Potential investment of the owner: € 647m | Net debt: 173.2 million euros
FFI Score: 5.197
Players Value: € 1,050m | Tangible assets: € 99.9m | Cash in the bank: € 138m
Potential investment of the owner: € 1,003m | Net debt: – 34.1 million euros
FFI Score: 5.318