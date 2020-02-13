PSG, Man City and the most powerful clubs in world football

%MINIFYHTML7d299bb073728f5e73eccc3a5fcb0dde11% %MINIFYHTML7d299bb073728f5e73eccc3a5fcb0dde12%

Paris Saint-Germain has usurped Manchester City as the club with the most financial power in world football, according to the latest Soccerex Football Finance 100 report.

Bayern Munich is a distant third place in the standings, while Tottenham and Real Madrid complete the top five.

Meanwhile, Manchester United has failed to reach the top 10, falling to 16th place, mainly due to the depreciation of the value of the team and the increase in cash debt.

The results take into account the game assets of a club (A), the tangible assets (B), the cash in the bank (C), the investment of the potential owner (D) and the net debt (E) to obtain a general score of the Football Financing Index (FFI).

FFI analyzes the performance of the clubs in each of the five key variables identified, weighted against the percentage of the total accumulated of that variable.

The FFI score for each team can be calculated as follows: (A) FFI score + (B) FFI score + (C) FFI score + (D) FFI score – (E) FFI score.

Read on to discover the 40 most financially powerful clubs in the game today …