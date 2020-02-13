Protests in Guinea on the commitment of President Alpha Conde to extend the mandate | Guinea News

Home Latest News Protests in Guinea on the commitment of President Alpha Conde to extend...

Hundreds of thousands of protesters in Guinea are expected to return to the streets on the proposal of President Alpha Conde to hold a referendum to change the constitution.

They are angry because Count wants to change the constitution to allow him to govern beyond his second final term.

Opposition parties have threatened to boycott the vote.

More than 30 people have died since the demonstrations began in October.

Raheela Mahomed from Al Jazeera reports.

