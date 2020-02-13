Prince Harry is reportedly planning a series of online interviews with Goldman Sachs

%MINIFYHTMLdbc7188f9f14ac342f65ec4bc001c25f11% %MINIFYHTMLdbc7188f9f14ac342f65ec4bc001c25f12%

WENN / John Rainford

Prince Harry may be going to the small screen soon. A new report suggests that the Duke of Sussex is currently in talks with Goldman Sachs for a series of online interviews.

According to a source, Harry, who gave up his role as a royal member of the British royal family with his wife Meghan markle, is "in discussion" as a guest presenter for the series of interviews "Talks at GS". The series is available on YouTube and as a podcast on Spotify.

"Harry is not yet confirmed. However, as a family person, I can tell you that we have been discussing," the source told CNBC. Among the famous figures that have appeared in the series were Mark Cuban, Gwyneth Paltrow Y David Beckham.

After announcing last month their desire to be financially independent, Harry and Meghan no longer receive public funds for royal duties. The opportunity with Goldman Sachs may not be too tempting for the Duke considering that "Goldman Sachs does not pay those who participate in the GS talks," the source said.

This comes after Meghan supposedly wanted to give Harry a Hollywood makeover to make him look more American. The previous report claimed that the Duchess of Sussex wanted to put him in shape in preparation for his impending movement. "He has gained a few pounds lately, especially around the face, and Meg has ordered him to solve it," a source said. "That means going back to the gym, reducing carbohydrates and partnering with a coach every two days at least."

Meghan and Harry are currently moving to Canada, although they are looking to spend time in California as they "have started looking for houses online." The previous report said they "hoped to find something that suited their needs. Meghan would like to be able to hold meetings at home and also be able to receive friends and entertain."

The couple made headlines by announcing their plans to divide their time between the United Kingdom and North America, which the "Suits"Alum had called home before marrying the prince in 2018." This geographical balance will allow us to raise our son with an appreciation of the real tradition in which he was born, while giving our family the space to focus on the next chapter. , including the launch of our new charity, "they explained.