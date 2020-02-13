Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Stanford University

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / POOL / AFP through Getty Images
Meghan markle Y Prince Harry They are seeking the advice of some of the smartest minds in the world.
In search of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to create their own charitable organization, they met at the prestigious Stanford University. According to Today, the royal couple visited with university professors and several academics for several hours on Tuesday, during which they exchanged ideas.
It was also revealed that the two flew to Palo Alto through a commercial flight from Alaska. Upon arrival, they were received by the president of the school, Marc Tessier-Lavigne.
As Meghan and Prince Harry shared earlier, they intend to establish a "new charitable entity,quot; in the coming months as they adapt to their new roles outside the Royal Family. They shared on the Community page of their website that their organization "will not only help complement these efforts, but will also advance the solutions that the world needs most."
Since leaving the Royal Family last month, Meghan and Harry have certainly been enjoying their new freedom. Last week, the former actress and soldier traveled to Miami to participate in an event for JPMorgan, where Prince Harry delivered a speech.
And it seems that the Prince made such a good impression that Goldman Sachs now hopes to interview the Briton for his series of speakers "Talks at GS,quot;, which has previously highlighted influential figures such as Mark Cuban, Gwyneth Paltrow Y David Beckham.
But the two are not all businesses, they are also focusing on their family. At this time, the family of three is living in the Vancouver area in Canada, but a source previously told E! News that they plan to head south to sunny Los Angeles that Meghan used to call home. "They have started looking for homes online and are in the process of interviewing security teams. They are putting their ducks in line and seeing if it is logistically possible," the source shared.
This will also be the perfect movement for the family, as Meghan intends to immerse her toes in the world of Hollywood. According to reports, he plans to voice off for Disney, as Harry suggested Jon Favreau last year at the Lion King premiere.
