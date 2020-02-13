Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Stanford University

Meghan markle Y Prince Harry They are seeking the advice of some of the smartest minds in the world.

%MINIFYHTML3ba881d3147a6b1f28d44126e2b8c09213% %MINIFYHTML3ba881d3147a6b1f28d44126e2b8c09214%

In search of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to create their own charitable organization, they met at the prestigious Stanford University. According to Today, the royal couple visited with university professors and several academics for several hours on Tuesday, during which they exchanged ideas.

%MINIFYHTML3ba881d3147a6b1f28d44126e2b8c09215% %MINIFYHTML3ba881d3147a6b1f28d44126e2b8c09216%

It was also revealed that the two flew to Palo Alto through a commercial flight from Alaska. Upon arrival, they were received by the president of the school, Marc Tessier-Lavigne.

As Meghan and Prince Harry shared earlier, they intend to establish a "new charitable entity,quot; in the coming months as they adapt to their new roles outside the Royal Family. They shared on the Community page of their website that their organization "will not only help complement these efforts, but will also advance the solutions that the world needs most."