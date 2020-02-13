Premier League darts: Michael van Gerwen too strong for Daryl Gurney; Rob Cross also victorious | Darts news

World No. 1 only has a perfect record after the night of the Nottingham draws that included the debut of Fallon Sherrock in the Premier League







Michael van Gerwen achieved two victories in two games to begin defending his Premier League title perfectly

Michael van Gerwen dealt a 7-1 blow to Daryl Gurney while, in a tartan tear, World Cup teammates Gary Anderson and Peter Wright shared the loot on an exciting Premier League Darts night in Nottingham .

On a night when Fallon Sherrock returned to the television stage with a brilliant draw against Glen Durrant, Van Gerwen presented an exhibition that underlined why he remains the biggest draw in the sport.

The five-time Premier League winner also chases a fifth consecutive crown and followed last week's victory over Peter Wright with a 7-1 dominant victory over & # 39; Superchin & # 39 ;, a man who had defeated him two times in the league phase last year.

Gerwyn Price was jumping for joy after producing an exciting fight to grab a part of the loot against Michael Smith, but the St. Helens pitcher will wonder how he threw it after missing two darts.

Despite not being at his best for the second week in a row, Rob Cross remains undefeated after beating Nathan Aspinall with an average of 94.7, three 180 and more than a ton.

Results of the second night: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham Rob cross 7-5 Nathan Aspinall Gerwyn Price 6-6 Michael Smith Gary Anderson 6-6 Peter Wright Glen Durrant 6-6 Fallon Sherrock Daryl Gurney 1-7 Michael van Gerwen

Daryl Gurney 1-7 Michael van Gerwen

2:11 Van Gerwen says consistency was key to his 7-1 victory over Daryl Gurney in Nottingham Van Gerwen says consistency was key to his 7-1 victory over Daryl Gurney in Nottingham

MVG is in an unknown territory having not won a title so far in 2020, but its Premier League pedigree is not in doubt and underlined that fact by passing with Gurney, who was barely sniffed.

The victories over Wright and Gurney have made the Dutchman have a perfect start in the work of 16 nights to reach The Play-Offs.

The victory was never in doubt from the moment Van Gerwen broke Gurney in the initial leg of the game in 13 darts, and then punished Gurney's missed opportunities with a brilliant final of 104.

0:16 MVG kept the shot in the second leg with this 104 checkout MVG kept the shot in the second leg with this 104 checkout

A break of 14 darts followed by a clinical end that left him on all fours and left his opponent staring at a grout of unwanted lime.

When Gurney failed to get 141, Van Gerwen scored the double 16 for a third straight break for a 5-0 lead and then secured a point with a clinician 72 to leave Derry's man looking down the canyon.

For your credit, & # 39; Superchin & # 39; endured, stopping the rot to get D6, but simply delayed the inevitable since Van Gerwen claimed the next leg for a dominant victory.

Surprisingly, after two weeks, Van Gerwen is the only member of the nine-player field with two wins in two games, which means that the rest is already catching up with a man who has led the league phase at eight Seasons he has played.

I didn't make any mistakes tonight, and I had to do it because Daryl is a very consistent player. Ok, but I know I can do better than this and I know there is more in the tank. I think the crowd was excellent tonight for all the players, we all want to act for them. I returned to where I belong and that is at the top of the table. Michael Van Gerwen

Gary Anderson 6-6 Peter Wright

Peter Wright got a point against Gary Anderson despite an ankle injury

The current world champion Wright seemed to have bent his sprained ankle during his usual dance routine on stage and seemed to hinder his movement while throwing the board.

Despite that, Wright stayed with Anderson during the early stages of the confrontation that was raining at 180 degrees. He landed an 11-darter before putting all three legs on the rebound to move 4-2 up.

0:36 Despite having a sprained ankle, Peter Wright still tried to act before the Nottingham crowd on his way, but did not go as planned. Despite having a sprained ankle, Peter Wright still tried to act before the Nottingham crowd on his way, but did not go as planned.

Anderson stopped the rot in the seventh installment before taking 70 to get everything in order when they entered the final business of the contest. And twice the former Premier League champion climbed 5-4 after sinking 64 in three darts.

& # 39; Snakebite & # 39; He rescued the tenth leg after nailing caps, but it was Anderson who applied the grip when setting D20 for a guaranteed point. In a final quality stage, Wright took a 101 in 12 darts for one point each.

Rob Cross 7-5 Nathan Aspinall

Rob Cross activated the afterburners to get a good victory against Nathan Aspinall

Aspinall was here as a contender last year, but ended up being defeated 7-2 by Michael Smith. He left determined to make amends, but both players opened badly before the Stockport pitcher broke with a clean leg of 13 darts.

The former world champion responded in the best possible way thanks to D18 and soon climbed 3-2 when landing his old friend 36 for the return.

0:29 Cross hit the eighth leg with a heartbreaking 116 checkout Cross hit the eighth leg with a heartbreaking 116 checkout

A payment of 84 of 12 darts from & # 39; The Asp & # 39; He turned it into a level playing field when the contest began to bubble very well. A 159 put him in control of the next leg where he covered D6 for a break. Aspinall was averaging a pinch of more than a ton, but Cross ignited it with a magnificent finish 116 to fight the launch in an eye-to-eye encounter.

0:42 The matchplay world champion showed guts and determination to win a tight match with this 112 finish The matchplay world champion showed guts and determination to win a tight match with this 112 finish

At 6-5 for Cross, the Hastings man found a way to beat Aspinall with a fresh 112 to remain undefeated.

1:43 Rob Cross says he feels absolutely brilliant after admitting he did something wrong with his diet in the past two years. Rob Cross says he feels absolutely brilliant after admitting he did something wrong with his diet in the past two years.

Gerwyn Price 6-6 Michael Smith

Gerwyn Price fought 6-2 down to grab a point against Michael Smith

Smith started hitting the highs for fun and hit seven perfect darts in the first leg before failing a little T19 with his eighth arrow. He still cleared D4 for a break before hitting a magnificent 140 to advance 3-1 and take control of the game.

0:12 Smith looked sensational during the early stages of his match against Price when he hit with this 140 Smith looked sensational during the early stages of his match against Price when he hit with this 140

A leg of 10 darts put & # 39; Bully Boy & # 39; 4-2 up and was averaging close to world record standards.

He appeared on the road to conclude the three points when he moved to one leg of victory, but Welshman Price responded by pulling on four legs in the turn to grab an unlikely tie with Smith on the left scratching his head on how he did not. win.

2:39 Price admitted that Smith was the best player in his entertaining draw Price admitted that Smith was the best player in his entertaining draw

Night three, February 20: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff Peter Wright vs Rob cross Jonny Clayton vs Michael Smith Michael van Gerwen vs Nathan Aspinall Daryl Gurney vs Gerwyn Price Glen Durrant vs Gary Anderson

