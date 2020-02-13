Porsha Williams rocks a pink dress at Marlo Hampton's birthday party – Check out the photos

Porsha Williams shared more photos on her social media account in which she joins Marlo Hampton while celebrating her birthday. Porsha rocked a pink dress, and fans made sure to praise her appearance in the comments.

Check out the photos he shared in his social media account below.

‘There's never a dull moment with my boo @marlohampton! Very funny in his birthday celebration and appearing with atl baddies @latashawright @charliesangelll 🍾 @freddyoart 📸 #AintWorriedAboutAthang #LiveLoveLaugh #Friends, "Marlo captioned his post.

Porsha rocked a pink dress and a fur, but some fans criticized her for wearing fur. On the other hand, perhaps the fur coat she is flaunting is artificial.

Someone brought Kenya Moore and said: "We need to see more of this in this and less Kenya," and one follower published this: "Marlo looks like a lighter skinned version of Naomi Campbell."

Another commenter posted: ‘Yes, but she turns against you if you make her angry. I don't like that, "and someone else said," It seems their relationship is much better since Nene is not close! "

A follower wrote: ‘I just want my baby to look at me the same way you look at Dennis. Curse! "And another person said:" Grumpy, grumpy now! SlaySha Williams is serving us the sensuality of Pink Panther. "

Someone else posted this: & # 39; Allow them to continue pouring salt, they will only season your sauce & # 39; I love you Porsha & # 39 ;, and a fan wished Porsha the best and wrote: & # 39; Hey girl Porsha … how you lived sister, you looked blessed and happy … I love your shine!

In other news, Porsha appeared in the headlines when it was revealed that she and Dennis McKinley are currently in therapy where they are talking to relationship experts and working on their problems.

According to the latest reports, Porsha and Dennis are not eager to make plans to marry or have a second child, at least not yet.



