Porsha Williams reveals to fans that keep her young

Porsha Williams attended a party recently, and shared a lot of photos on her social media account. In one of them, she is together with her sister, Lauren Williams, and her friend, Dominic Rahjee.

Porsha told her fans that these two people are the ones that keep her young. Check out his post below.

Many fans praised both women in the comments, and fans said Porsha's sister is extremely pretty without putting too much effort into it.

& # 39; My babies! They keep me young❣️ @lodwill @drahjee #Cru 📸 @freddyoart ’, Porsha captioned his post.

A fan joked and said, "I'm going to tell my children that it's Beyoncé and Solange," while another commentator posted this: "¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ they are Gorg !!! Wow !!!! Simply wow !!!!!! & # 39;

Someone else wrote: "You are so beautiful,quot; you and your sister #thatbond #blackwomenslay ", and another follower said:" @ porsha4real I realized that you still had that boot on recently, how is your foot, girl? "

Another fan said: por @ porsha4real I love your sister! She is straight. Remember me and my sister! 😍 ’and someone else posted this:‘ Lauren is so crazy … without even trying. Every year she gets even prettier, while I get even thicker. "

A fan shaded Porsha for using it but: ‘Why are you wearing fur? Please leave our animals alone on earth, they are given by God and precious! "The truth is that perhaps Porsha's fur is not natural.

Recently, Porsha excited his fans with an announcement about his next line.

She told her IG followers that she has an upcoming shoe collection in collaboration with Just Fab.

Your fans can't wait for this to fall.



