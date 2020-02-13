Pompeo: United States rejects the UN database of Israeli settlement companies | News

%MINIFYHTMLe32ef2c4e6c2ab8c0968f81e0d26290a11% %MINIFYHTMLe32ef2c4e6c2ab8c0968f81e0d26290a12%

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday that the U.S. government will not provide any information for a database of companies operating in the occupied West Bank that the United Nations human rights office published. , and said the compilation harms efforts in the Middle East.

"The United States has long opposed the creation or launch of this database," he said in a statement. "His publication only confirms the relentless anti-Israeli bias so prevalent in the United Nations … Attempts to isolate Israel go against all our efforts to build conditions conducive to negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians that lead to a comprehensive and lasting peace ".

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLe32ef2c4e6c2ab8c0968f81e0d26290a13% %MINIFYHTMLe32ef2c4e6c2ab8c0968f81e0d26290a14%

The UN Human Rights Council appointed 112 companies on Wednesday, which it said have commercial ties with Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank. Settlements are considered illegal under international law.

%MINIFYHTMLe32ef2c4e6c2ab8c0968f81e0d26290a15% %MINIFYHTMLe32ef2c4e6c2ab8c0968f81e0d26290a16%

A spokeswoman for Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, said the report was not a "blacklist,quot; and was not intended to qualify any of the business activities of companies as illegal.

But the launch caused a Palestinian threat of legal action against the companies, and raised concerns that the companies could be targeted by boycotts or divestments to pressure Israel on its settlements.

Pompeo, along with two leading American senators, attacked the release for its potential to turn companies into boycott targets.

It is outrageous that the @UNHumanRights Notary @mbachelet would publish the database of companies operating in territories controlled by Israel. His publication confirms the implacable anti#Israel bias so frequent in the @UNITED NATIONS. – Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) February 13, 2020

Democratic Senator Ben Cardin and Republican Senator Rob Portman, who sit on the Senate Finance Committee and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in the US Congress. In the US, they called it an "anti-Israeli database, similar to a blacklist, of companies,quot; that made major US companies, including General Mills and Airbnb, vulnerable to boycotts.

"The Human Rights Council should use its energy to encourage both Israel and the Palestinians to return to negotiations in good faith," Cardin said. "The United States cannot wait while US companies are being pressured by a foreign entity because of their work in Israel, one of our key allies."

The Palestinians praised the report, and Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki called it a "victory for international law."

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the UN rights council was a "biased and less influential body."

The United States has remained for many years as one of Israel's strongest allies. Last month, President Donald Trump revealed a plan for the Middle East that provides for a disjointed Palestinian state that delivers key parts of the occupied West Bank to Israel and favors Israel on key controversial issues, such as borders, the state of Jerusalem and settlements Jews.

The proposal was quickly rejected by the Palestinians, who were not invited to give their opinion. The Palestinians broke ties with the Trump administration at the end of 2017 after he recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and moved his embassy there.