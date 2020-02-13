Police say a Maine man was driving drunk. I was in a lawnmower.

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) – A Maine man turned on his lawn mower and went for a walk, in the middle of winter, which led to an arrest for drunk driving, police said.

The Augusta Police Department published a photo on Monday of two police cruisers stopping a small lawnmower.

Edson Moody, 44, Augusta, received a subpoena and his tractor was towed, said Deputy Chief of Police Kevin Lully.

Police said people are occasionally arrested for operating under the influence of a lawnmower on a public highway in the summer. But it is rare to find someone in a lawnmower in winter.

It is not clear why Moody was heading during winter conditions. Could not find a phone number for Moody.